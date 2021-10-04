Nissan dealership provides all-electric van to foodbank in bid to avoid fuel crisis

Nissan dealership Crayford & Abbs has supplied a second all-electric e-NV200 van to a busy foodbank in a bid to help them avoid the effects of the ongoing fuel crisis.

The Norfolk-based dealership has supplied the EV to North Norfolk Foodbank, based in Cromer Methodist Church Hall.

The service has seen a constant increase in demand for supplies since it was established in 2012, with the Covid-19 pandemic responsible for a 40 per cent rise.

As well as the additional requests for support, the foodbank’s catchment area has grown to roughly 200 square miles, now reaching places such as Stalham, Holt and Aylsham as well as more rural areas.

The two factors combined have led to the urgent requirement for another delivery vehicle.

Crucially, the second van from Crayford & Abbs allows the foodbank team to cover more towns and villages simultaneously. It will also allow provisions from further afield to be processed and distributed.

As well as having supplies delivered to their door if necessary, foodbank clients can collect their packages from one of several distribution centres.

Each parcel is nutritionally balanced; takes into account recipients’ dietary requirements; and includes toiletries and household cleaning products if required.

A spokesperson for North Norfolk Foodbank said: ‘We are very grateful to Crayford & Abbs for providing us with another all-electric e-NV200.

‘The first one has certainly been put to good use and the second vehicle will enable us to maintain the high levels of service and support we provide to those in need.

‘Having reliable transportation is absolutely key for us, of course, and as both vehicles are electric, we don’t need to worry about queuing for fuel to keep going. Thanks again to everyone at the dealership, your support is hugely appreciated.’

A Crayford & Abbs spokesperson said: ‘’We are delighted to be able to help the North Norfolk Foodbank.

‘The team do vital work supporting vulnerable people across our local communities and we are pleased to play a small part in making that happen. Long may their good work continue.’

The award-winning e-NV200 is powered by a 40kWh battery, providing an operational range of 187 miles together with a maximum cargo capacity of over 700kg and four cubic metres plus vehicle-to-grid charging technology.