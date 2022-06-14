Close Brothers Motor Finance staff raise £35,000 for charities

Staff at Close Brothers Motor Finance have raised £35,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Cancer Research UK – and the donations are still coming in!

They took part in a number of initiatives, including the Three Peaks Challenge, a 100-mile walk, the Race for Life, bike rides plus bake sales.

The company’s network of dealer partners also got involved, with the partner hubs leading the charge on many events.

The Northern Ireland team climbed Slieve Donard – the highest mountain in the country at 2,790ft – to raise £2,195.

Meanwhile, the Manchester team continued the active theme with their own sponsored challenges, including a 100-mile team walk, which raised nearly £1,000.

Others cycled between more than 30 dealer partners in two days, raising £2,995.

Colleagues were also keen to help their local communities with a foodbank collection set up in offices to support those in local areas.

More than 1,500 food items, toiletries, sanitary products and household items have been collected so far, which will go to those in need.

The money raised for Make-A-Wish will help empower children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions by giving them the chance to choose a wish unique to them, creating hope, happiness and memories for families to cherish.

Cancer Research UK, meanwhile, will benefit with support for ground-breaking research, buying next-generation DNA experiment, plus training PhD and research students.

Seán Kemple, managing director of Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: ‘I’m so impressed and proud of all those who took part in the charity initiatives and gave up their time to raise money and awareness for two extremely important charities.

‘To see our teams and partners from across the UK taking part and giving back to local and national causes demonstrates our commitment to supporting those in need.’

Pictured from left are Jamie Ralph (carrying the banner), Dawn Budden (carrying the bucket), Sophie Pearson, Fame Grayson (in pink), Tracey Nation (in light-blue T-shirt), Benedict O’Mahony, Tracey Morris (in dark-blue T-shirt), Sally Henshaw (wearing glasses) and Paul Maclean