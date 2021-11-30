Sytner is named Dealership Group of the Year at 2021 Car Dealer Used Car Awards

Prestige car dealership group Sytner was crowned Dealership Group of the Year at last night’s Used Car Awards.

It pipped the other four shortlisted companies to the title, and announcing the winner, awards host Mike Brewer said of the contenders: ‘Now these guys really are the big guns.

‘Battling for honours in this category are mighty PLCs and franchised dealer groups – and all spin many plates when it comes to used cars. Getting it right here isn’t easy, but when they do there can be huge rewards.

‘Our judges were looking for signs of greatness across these businesses – from their websites, to their standalone used car operations. Our winner, though, is a benchmark for excellence in the automotive industry.

‘From its fantastic used car operation to its superbly run franchised dealership operations, this group puts used cars at its core and reaps the rewards as a result.’

After receiving the trophy from Tim Smith, the head of motor finance at headline sponsor Black Horse, Sytner group marketing director Leo Nelson said: ‘It’s a very proud moment to collect this award for us tonight. It’s a great accolade.

‘Used cars are a really important part of our DNA within the Sytner group. We make sure we select the best stock, sell at the right price and use data within our business.

‘I think being flexible and really focusing on what dealers want is really important for us.’

Hendy Group and Swansway Group were both highly commended.

Pictured from left are Tim Smith, Leo Nelson and Mike Brewer