Sytner’s Rolls-Royce showroom in Sunningdale enjoys £2.9m refurb

Sytner’s Rolls-Royce showroom in Sunningdale has expanded into a former bank and undergone a renovation in a project costing £2.9m.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group knocked through to the adjacent ex-NatWest in London Road, increasing the floor space by 3,500 sq ft.

Midlands-based commercial property contractor McCarthys was drafted in to carry out the specialist work, which included removing the bank vault.

Architects at ATA Design and structural engineers at Price & Myers also guided Sytner through the design process.

The site also features brands including Mini and BMW, but it was the Rolls-Royce showroom that benefited from the facelift as part of the structural refurbishment.

Space was extended for the Rolls-Royce brand, and more office area was created on the first floor for the BMW team in the process.

The refresh also included relocating the entrance doors and creating a first-floor roof terrace that needed a new platform, lighting and tiling from specialist, client-approved suppliers to meet bespoke requirements.

Steve McCarthy, managing director of McCarthys, said: ‘Given that Rolls-Royce is a luxury brand, it’s essential that customers have a parallel experience in the showroom.

‘The objective with the renovation was to create a space that exudes sophistication and elegance. By expanding the showroom, Sytner Group was able to provide a truly immersive experience.’

It was the latest McCarthys project for Sytner, with both firms having enjoyed a working relationship since 2017.

Since then, McCarthys has delivered 18 schemes for Sytner’s second-hand car showrooms, as well as BMW, Mini and Ferrari dealerships, ranging in value from £250,000 to circa £3m.

Gaynor Inman, head of sales at McCarthys, said: ‘We’ve worked closely with Sytner over the past six and a half years, which has allowed us to understand their specific requirements and evolve our ways of working.

‘It’s been a privilege to collaborate with them again on this scheme and we look forward to future opportunities.’