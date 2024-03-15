Log in
Sytner Rolls-Royce SunningdaleSytner Rolls-Royce Sunningdale

News

Sytner’s Rolls-Royce showroom in Sunningdale enjoys £2.9m refurb

  • Sytner Group’s Sunningdale Rolls-Royce site undergoes extensive renovation
  • It’s been extended by knocking through to former bank next door
  • Specialist work included removing bank vault
Advert

Time 11:41 am, March 15, 2024

Sytner’s Rolls-Royce showroom in Sunningdale has expanded into a former bank and undergone a renovation in a project costing £2.9m.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group knocked through to the adjacent ex-NatWest in London Road, increasing the floor space by 3,500 sq ft.

Midlands-based commercial property contractor McCarthys was drafted in to carry out the specialist work, which included removing the bank vault.

Advert

Architects at ATA Design and structural engineers at Price & Myers also guided Sytner through the design process.

The site also features brands including Mini and BMW, but it was the Rolls-Royce showroom that benefited from the facelift as part of the structural refurbishment.

Space was extended for the Rolls-Royce brand, and more office area was created on the first floor for the BMW team in the process.

Advert

The refresh also included relocating the entrance doors and creating a first-floor roof terrace that needed a new platform, lighting and tiling from specialist, client-approved suppliers to meet bespoke requirements.

Steve McCarthy, managing director of McCarthys, said: ‘Given that Rolls-Royce is a luxury brand, it’s essential that customers have a parallel experience in the showroom.

‘The objective with the renovation was to create a space that exudes sophistication and elegance. By expanding the showroom, Sytner Group was able to provide a truly immersive experience.’

It was the latest McCarthys project for Sytner, with both firms having enjoyed a working relationship since 2017.

Since then, McCarthys has delivered 18 schemes for Sytner’s second-hand car showrooms, as well as BMW, Mini and Ferrari dealerships, ranging in value from £250,000 to circa £3m.

Gaynor Inman, head of sales at McCarthys, said: ‘We’ve worked closely with Sytner over the past six and a half years, which has allowed us to understand their specific requirements and evolve our ways of working.

‘It’s been a privilege to collaborate with them again on this scheme and we look forward to future opportunities.’

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



More stories...

Auto Trader Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108