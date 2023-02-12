Taking a gamble: Former Lipscomb Fiat showroom sold to company that makes high-end roulette wheels

Buying a new car can sometimes feel like a punt but at one showroom in Kent, the gambling could be about to step up a notch.

That is because Lipscomb Fiat in Ashford has been sold to a firm which makes roulette wheels for some of the world’s most recognisable casinos.

The site has been bought by Cammegh, which makes wheels for prestigious venues in Monte Carlo and Las Vegas.

It remains unclear how the firm intends to use the premises but it could be used to supplement its existing workshop in nearby Bethersden.

The company claims to make the ‘finest roulette wheels in the world’ and has sold its products to establishments in the UK, Barcelona and Atlantic City.

It is also the exclusive roulette and display supplier to the Aspers group, which has casinos in Westfield Stratford City, Newcastle, Northampton and Milton Keynes.

The dealership has been sold after dealer group Lipscomb decided to vacate the premises and move its Fiat and Abarth operations to Canterbury.

The decision allowed the dealer group to take on more staff and represent additional brands under one roof.

We spoke to the firm’s MD, Peter Barnes, about the decision at the time. You can see what he had to say here.

A previous planning submission, to build flats on the land, fell through prior to the sale to Cammegh being completed.

Car Dealer has approached Cammegh for comment.