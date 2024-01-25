Log in
John Seymour, left, and Bruce Simpson (L to R)John Seymour, left, and Bruce Simpson (L to R)

News

Tasty! Family-owned Snows Toyota guarantees return of popular food festival

  • Car dealer group puts its name to food festival
  • Snows Toyota is sponsoring The Big Eat
  • Profits from event will be donated to food banks
  • Dealership general manager tells of pride at supporting cause
Time 11:06 am, January 25, 2024

A popular food festival is to be held again this year thanks to backing from Snows Toyota.

The spring bank holiday weekend of May 25, 26 and 27 will see the Royal Victoria Country Park in Netley, Hampshire, filled with street food vendors from across the south of England in a celebration of local food and talent.

The free-to-attend Big Eat festival, whose profits will be donated to local food banks, looks set to be bigger than ever, courtesy of sponsorship by Snows Toyota, which has 11 dealerships across Hampshire, Dorset, West Sussex and Devon.

Last year, the event fed a whopping 20,000 foodies from across the south and beyond!

Snows Toyota Hedge End general manager Bruce Simpson, seen above right, said: ‘We are very excited to be sponsoring The Big Eat this year.

‘As a family-owned business, getting involved with local community events is very important to us, and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting such a worthy cause.

‘We’ve got some fantastic fundraising activities planned for the weekend, which are sure to be a lot of fun for people of all ages.’

The Big Eat director John Seymour, pictured left, said: ‘This is more than just a food festival, it’s a celebration of our vibrant community.

‘Witnessing people from all walks of life come together to share their love of food and support local causes truly embodies the spirit of unity and generosity that defines our event.’

