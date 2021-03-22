A teenager has been arrested after a ‘booze fuelled’ rampage at a Jaguar dealership in Cheshire.

The teen targeted the Swansway Garages Jaguar dealership in Crewe on Friday night.

Police were called by the neighbouring petrol station staff after three teenagers ’caused havoc’ at the garage before turning their attentions to the neighbouring car dealership.

Reports to police suggested the dealership was being broken into and within minutes up to 10 officers had arrived on the scene.

One eyewitness told Cheshire Live: ‘What these idiots didn’t expect was three burly security officers and 10 police descend upon them within minutes.

‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen that many coppers in one place in Crewe for years.’

Swansway Garages director Peter Smyth told Car Dealer that the teenagers did not damage the car dealership, but did unfortunately break into a customer’s car.

‘A customer had left their car on the forecourt four days ago but had not locked it,’ explained Smyth.

‘It had been brought in by The AA and he had taken the keys with him. He had promised to return with them but hadn’t done.

‘One of the teenagers got inside the car and caused some damage before the police arrived and arrested him. They didn’t damage the dealership or any stock.’

The customer who owns the nine-year-old Jaguar has been informed.

A spokesperson from Cheshire Police added: ‘Officers were called to an incident around 11pm last night after reports of a possible burglary.

‘We thought it was a break-in but it turned out only criminal damage was caused.

‘One 18-year-old male was arrested at the scene for wilful property damage and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.’

Image: Google