Tesla boss Musk apologises after hundreds of drivers are left stranded by app outage

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been forced to apologise after hundreds of motorists were locked out of their electric cars when the firm’s smartphone app crashed over the weekend.

The app suffered a server outage on Friday leaving a number of drivers unable to get in or out of their cars.

Users who tried to access the app were instead greeted by a ‘500 server error’ message.

Musk, who recently sold three per cent of his Tesla shares only to buy £2.1m of them back again, has now said sorry for the fault.

Writing on Twitter, the multi billionaire entrepreneur pledged to make sure a repeat incident never occurred.

He said: ‘Looks like we may have accidentally increased verbosity of network traffic.

‘Apologies, we will take measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.’

Around 500 users reported facing the error message at about 9.40pm on Friday evening.

There then a further 60 reports over the next five hours, according to the outage tracking site DownDetector