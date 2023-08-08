Log in
Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn departs after 13 years

  • Announcement said Kirkhorn stood down last week
  • He’ll stay on at firm until the end of the year
  • Chief accounting officer Vaibhav Taneja named as replacement
  • Shares slipped by more than two per cent
Time 11:13 am, August 8, 2023

Tesla’s chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn has said he’ll be leaving the company after 13 years of service.

Kirkhorn stepped down on Friday (Aug 4) but will remain with Tesla through the end of the year to ‘support a seamless transition,’ said the company.

Shares of Tesla Inc slipped more than two per cent at the opening bell amid a broader sell-off in the electric vehicle sector.

Rivian fell four per cent and Lucid fell more than three per cent.

Vaibhav Taneja was named CFO in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Kirkhorn has been CFO for the past four years and was a consistent participant in the company’s quarterly earnings conference calls.

The filing gave no reason for the departure, but said Tesla has experienced tremendous growth during Kirkhorn’s tenure.

Kirkhorn has sold more than $6m (£4.6m) worth of Tesla stock this year, either as part of a prearranged trading plan or to satisfy tax obligations on vesting stock options, according to company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Taneja, 45, has been chief accounting officer since March of 2019, and served as controller since May of 2018.

