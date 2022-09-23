Log in
Tesla Model 3, S and X at charging pointsTesla Model 3, S and X at charging points

News

Tesla to recall over 1m cars because windows can pinch fingers

  • Automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, said Tesla
  • Recall affects almost 1.1m cars and affects Models 3, Y, S and X
  • Just US cars are being recalled

Time 7:58 am, September 23, 2022

Almost 1.1m Teslas are being recalled in the US because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

The automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, Tesla said in documents posted on Thursday by US safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that is a violation of federal safety standards for power windows.

An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla said.

The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3s and some 2020 and 2021 Model Ys.

Also included are some Model Ss and Model Xs from 2021 and 2022.

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.

Owners will be notified by letter starting from November 15.

The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting on September 13.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of September 16, according to the documents.

 

