The cars we’re most looking forward to in 2025 – and they’re all EVs!

If you thought 2024 was a busy year for new cars, then buckle up for 2025 as a flurry of desirable metal hits the market.

We’ve collated the cars we’re most excited about here at Car Dealer – and yes, before you say it, the following models are all electric. But with an even stricter ZEV Mandate quota to hit next year (28%), what you do expect all car manufactures are focused on?

Cupra Raval

Expected: Early 2025

Estimated price: From £25,000

Having just launched its Tavascan and Terramar SUVs being, Cupra will step things up in 2025. This time the performance brand will bolstering the lower end range of its range with an electric supermini. The Raval will sit below the Born and it’ll essentially be the sporty sister to the new Volkswagen ID.2 that’s due later in the year.

The Raval is expected to carry over a lot of the 2022 Urban Rebel concept car’s design, so expect plenty of sharp creases, big arches and the inevitable light bar and illuminated Cupra badge at the rear. Cupra hasn’t confirmed any specific details yet, but it’s likely the Raval will use 38kWh and 56kWh battery packs with a range of up to 270 miles.

Fiat Grande Panda

Expected: Early 2025

Estimated price: From £22,000

Fiat wants to bring a whole family of Pandas to the market. The first will be a ‘Grande’ version – a crossover/mini SUV about the same size as the Citroen e-C3 – which gives you an idea that this car will be larger than the outgoing car, which, unbelievably, has been on sale for around 14 years.

The styling has plenty of nods to the boxy original, like the way ‘PANDA’ is embossed on the doors, the upright lights at the rear, and the hammock style dashboard storage. But it’s also modern – take a look at those LED daytime running lights, and the interior is packed with the latest tech.

Like the e-C3, the Grande Panda will get a 44kWh battery to give a 199-mile range, and there’s a natty tethered spiral charging cable hidden behind the front grille.

Hyundai Inster

Expected: Early 2025

Price: £23,495 – £26,745

While Fiat is going retro for its entry-level EV, Hyundai is turning up the cute factor with its Inster. While the car is called Casper in its home market, Hyundai has decided to go with a name that reflects that social media platform that youngsters (and boomers) love.

It’ll rival the new Grande Panda so there’s a similarly small 42kWh pack for the entry-level car with a 95bhp electric motor. There’s a more powerful one, too, with 113bhp mated to a 49kWh pack. The appeal isn’t just skin deep as the interior has some clever touches such as every seat that can fold flat. There’s also big-car tech like vehicle-to-load charging.

Jaguar GT

Expected: Mid/late 2025

Estimated price: £130,000

To say Jaguar shocked with the reveal of its Type 00 concept car in 2024 is an understatement. The tricky task now is to keep the momentum going into 2025, but the British brand will be hoping that it can keep interest high with the reveal of the first of its new models. The four-door GT will be the first to arrive, followed by a saloon and a large SUV by 2028.

Jag has given nothing away in terms of what will be powering the new GT. All we know is that it will use a brand new platform and have a range of just under 500 miles on a full charge. What can be certain is that design elements like the ‘Strikethrough’ motif, new typeface and badges as debuted on the Type 00 will make their way across to the production GT.

Polestar 5

Expected: Mid 2025

Estimated price: £95,000

Polestar tripled its line-up in 2024 by adding the 3 SUV and 4 coupe-SUV. Now, in 2025, it will finally launched the 5. We say finally because Polestar has shown the car testing numerous times, and in 2025 it will hit dealerships (sorry, Polestar Spaces).

It’s a four-door GT to rival the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya, and it’ll be big – it’s almost Merc S-Class in length. There will be no rear window and a dual-motor powertrain will unlock over 800bhp. The range will be just 300 miles, though, as Polestar is prioritising fast charging rather than massive battery capacity.

Porsche Boxster/Cayman Electric

Expected: Late 2025

Estimated price: £75,000

The next Porsches to go electric will be the Boxster and Cayman. It’s going to be a big step forward as up to now Porsche has only offered the Taycan and most recently the Macao with EV power. It’s also going to be a major test in whether customers are ready for electric sports cars.

The Boxster and Cayman will use a new platform, but we can expect the styling to not deviate too far from the current cars’ designs. It’s believed that unlike MG, Porsche will position the battery packs behind the rear seats and not under them, that way ensuring a low seating position. Nothing is really known about performance and spec just yet.

Renault 4 E-Tech

Expected: Early 2025

Estimated price: £28,000 – £35,000

Renault will follow up its trip down memory lane with the 5 in 2025 with the new 4. Despite its name, the 4 will be positioned about the 5 as a more crossover/SUV offering to rival the Citroen e-C3 and Smart #1.

While the styling has some clear nods to the original 4 from the 60s, that car’s petrol engine won’t be revived. Instead, the new 4 will be pure-electric and have two sizes of battery and motor – 40kWh with 121bhp or 52kWh and 148bhp, with a WLTP range of between 186 and 249 miles respectively.

Volkswagen ID.2

Expected: Mid 2025

Estimated price: From £22,000

Most of the leading car makers are tackling the cheaper end of the electric car market in 2025, as they try to make EVs cheaper and more appealing to more people.

Volkswagen Group is one of those. Its Cupra Raval and VW ID.2 twins will aim to offer more affordability, with the Cupra having a more sporting flair will the ID.2 aims to take VW’s brand image back to where it was a decade-or-so ago. That’s familiar, conservative styling, and good build quality – something recent models like the ID.3 lacked.

There’s a simpler design (less wantonly different like the current crop of ID models) but perhaps more importantly a plusher interior. We can expect 38kWh and 56kWh battery packs, and motor sizes up to 223bhp.