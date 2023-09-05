The easy accreditation that boosts trust and sales for used car dealers

Gaining the trust of potential buyers can feel like an uphill climb for a lot of dealerships.

Outdated stereotypes have had a lasting effect on consumer confidence and decision making – but what would move people off the fence and on to your forecourt?

Eighty-eight per cent of the 12,545 AA member drivers polled by AA Cars said they’d feel more confident buying a used car from a dealership that’s been accredited by an independent organisation, such as Trading Standards, compared with one that hasn’t.

So which one would you prefer to be?

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute is one of the world’s longest-established organisations dedicated to trading standards and consumer protection.

And it’s now approved AA Cars Standards – a six-step customer service charter that gives dealers more support and gives buyers the additional trust and confidence they need to navigate the used car market.

Dealers that commit to AA Cars Standards make a promise to all customers that they’ll:

Provide a minimum of six months’ MOT on all vehicles

Allow customers to test-drive any vehicle

Welcome any vehicle inspection before they buy

Make sure every vehicle is in good condition

Provide V5 registration and service records where available

Work closely with the AA Cars team to help with any issues

It couldn’t be easier.

When you sign up, you’ll get automatic approval from the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, featuring on its website as an accredited business – making you an even more attractive and profitable proposition.

And you’ll be able to advertise stock on the AA Cars website, gaining exclusive access to new buyers.

You’ll get all the support you need to expand your business and boost conversion – including brand-new point-of-sale and digital branding to promote both the partnership and your new accreditation.

Partnering with AA Cars gives dealers the recognition of a brand customers know and trust, as well as plenty of opportunities to stand out from the competition, increase their business and see a boost in profits.

Thousands of dealers have already signed up, including Geoff McKenna, partner at Stockport Car Supermarket, who said: ‘Since we went into partnership with AA Cars, we haven’t looked back.

‘Buyers often have misconceptions about used car dealers, but having the AA logo above our door helps mitigate this and assures customers that we are a trusted dealership.

‘Our partnership with AA Cars is something we shout about at Stockport Car Supermarket.

‘We put AA Cars Standards as well as the Trading Standards approval into our sales pitch, as both help us win the trust of potential buyers.

‘We definitely close more leads as a result of the AA Cars partnership.

‘We continue to sell large numbers of cars all over the country, and I genuinely believe this success is down to our partnership with AA Cars.’

