The Motor Ombudsman teams up with AA Approved Garages as it looks to broaden accreditation scheme

The Motor Ombudsman has announced a new partnership with AA Approved Garages as part of a campaign to improve coverage of its industry code.

The deal will give more than 600 AA Approved independent garages the chance to apply for accreditation to The Motor Ombudsman’s Service and Repair Code.

It is hoped that the arrangement will allow garages to showcase their high standards to a wider audience with accreditation to the code.

Firms that gain accredited status will gain access to a host of benefits, including being able to call on Ombudsman’s business line for advice and guidance relating to best practice and the handling of disputes.

Garages will also be given the added bonus of being able to use the body’s specially-designed dispute resolution service.

Elsewhere, they will be entitled to feature The Motor Ombudsman’s Service and Repair and Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) Approved Code logos on their websites, alongside the recognised Approved AA Garage tick.

Businesses also have the opportunity to generate leads and consumer feedback through a bespoke profile page on The Motor Ombudsman’s popular online Garage Finder (TheMotorOmbudsman.org/Garage-Finder).

Bill Fennell, chief ombudsman and managing director of the Motor Ombudsman, said: ‘We are delighted to announce our partnership with AA Approved Garages, as we continue to build the coverage of our Service and Repair Code for the benefit of both businesses and consumers across the country.

‘We share several joint values, including promoting an extensive network of garages that thrive on the delivery of high standards, thereby giving consumers the added peace of mind that their vehicle will be well looked- after whilst in their care and beyond.

‘We look forward to working closely together with AA Approved Garages on initiatives that emphasise the importance to consumers of using a reputable garage for vehicle servicing and repairs.’

Anthony Garbacz, network director at AA Approved Garages, added: ‘Our network is founded on the core principle of businesses delivering excellence synonymous with the renowned and trusted AA brand.

‘Establishing a partnership with the leading dispute resolution provider for the automotive sector, highlights our commitment to motorists enjoying the best possible experience at every touchpoint with an AA Approved Garage, and that any concerns are dealt with swiftly and fairly to maintain a positive long-term relationship.

‘As we unveil this new initiative, we have already seen a number of AA Approved Garages expressing their interest in applying for Motor Ombudsman accreditation, which marks a very encouraging start to this exciting collaboration.’