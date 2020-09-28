Auto Trader has revealed the slowest-selling used cars currently on the market – and there are some big surprises.

The firm’s Fastest Selling Index tracks the speed at which used cars will sell based on live supply and demand in the market.

The fastest-selling used car currently on the market is the 2014-model-year Kia Sorento diesel with a manual gearbox, taking just 24 days to shift.

SUVs dominated the top 10 places in the list of speedy sellers, which included the Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 2008 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

However, at the other end of the spectrum the 10 slowest-selling cars include some exclusive premium brands but also a number of German executive cars.

Topping the list of the slowest sellers was the Mercedes-Benz C-Class in petrol, manual guise. Auto Trader predicts these models are taking whopping 150 days to sell in the current market.

The best-selling Mercedes was also joined by the 2020 model year Audi A4 in diesel, automatic trim which finished in third place in the bottom 10 list – it took 149 days to sell.

In fact, two further derivatives of the baby Merc are slow to sell for dealers.

The 2020-model-year diesel plug-in hybrid version ranks seventh in the list and takes 143 days to sell at the moment, while petrol automatic versions, again 2020-model-year, take 139 days to sell and are ranked ninth in the list.

The rest of the bottom 10 is made up for the Subaru Forester, Volvo S90 plug-in hybrid, Maserati Levante, DS 3 Crossback and two versions of the Kia XCeed crossover.

Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, Karolina Edwards-Smajda, said: ‘Whilst all demand metrics point to healthy used car sales, few retailers can afford to be complacent.

‘Retailers should capitalise on the huge demand by utilising the most up-to-date data to help them make decisions on what to stock and how to price it, which is especially key at a time when sourcing stock is a challenge.’

The slowest-selling used cars currently on the market

1. 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class – petrol manual – 150 days predicted to sell

2. 2019 Subaru Forester – petrol hybrid, automatic – 150 days predicted to sell

3. 2019 Audi A4 – diesel automatic – 149 days predicted to sell

4. 2019 Volvo S90 – petrol plug-in hybrid automatic – 149 predicted days to sell

5. 2020 Maserati Levante – petrol automatic – 147 predicted days to sell

6. 2019 DS 3 Crossback – diesel manual – 146 predicted days to sell

7. 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class – diesel plug-in hybrid automatic – 143 predicted days to sell

8. 2019 Kia XCeed – petrol manual – 141 predicted days to sell

9. 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class – petrol automatic – 139 predicted days to sell

10. 2019 Kia XCeed – diesel manual – 127 predicted days to sell