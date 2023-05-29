The top 10 fastest-selling used cars in May revealed

Nearly new used cars flew off dealer forecourts in May as new car shortages continued to rumble on.

Data shared exclusively with Car Dealer by eBay Motors Group shows SUVs were May’s hottest property, with eight out of the top 10 fastest-selling used cars being high-riders on Motors.co.uk.

Buyers snapped up used cars in May as delays in new car deliveries due to supply constraints continued, said the firm.

Its latest Market View data shows that the fastest-selling used car in May was the Cupra Formentor.

The coupe-SUV stood on dealers’ forecourts for an average of just 19.7 days before selling. The full list is revealed below.

The data comes as Cap HPI revealed to Car Dealer used car prices dropped by 1.2 per cent in May.

May saw early signs the used car market is beginning to slip back into a more normal depreciation pattern following months – and years – of record trade and retail prices.

However, electric cars continued to plummet in value.

Despite the overall drop, May 2023’s 1.2 per cent fall was still above the average of 1.8 per cent seen between 2013 and 2019 showing the used car market is still robust.

Commenting on the fastest-selling used cars data, eBay Motors Group marketing director Lucy Tugby said: ‘With dealers stocking fewer units in May, as supply constraints rumble on, days to sell improved across all dealer sectors with used cars averaging 36 days on dealer forecourts.

‘The latest eBay Motors Group Market View shows nearly new cars selling quickly. This month’s star performer was Cupra’s sporty couple-SUV with early used examples selling in just under 20 days, closely followed by the Seat Tarraco, the Spanish brand’s large SUV which is also a relative newcomer to the used market.

‘With compact to large SUVs making up most of the month’s fastest sellers on Motors.co.uk, buyers took advantage of limited availability to snap up their next family car.’

Top 10 fastest-selling used cars

Source: Motors.co.uk May data

1. Cupra Formentor

Average days to sell: 19.7

2. Seat Tarraco

Average days to sell: 20.3

3. Hyundai Tucson

Average days to sell: 21.5

4. Jeep Compass

Average days to sell: 23.4

5= MG HS

Average days to sell: 23.5

5= Mazda CX-5

Average days to sell: 23.5

7. Vauxhall Grandland X

Average days to sell: 23.6

8. DS 3

Average days to sell: 24.9

9. MG 3

Average days to sell: 25.0

10. Renault Kadjar

Average days to sell: 25.1