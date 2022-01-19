Thief who stole Audi from dealership thwarted by sleeping passenger on back seat

A dim-witted car thief was caught by police after officers were tipped off by a man who had been asleep in the back of the Audi A4 he stole from a used car dealership.

The white Audi had been brought to the showroom in Ohio by Kharisma Guajardo and Raylon Scott, who were looking to sell it.

As Guajardo got out to try and strike a deal, a 32-year-old man – Justin Vaughn – jumped into the car and sped away.

However, he did not bank on Scott waking up and texting the car’s exact location to both Guajardo and police.

He was also able to tell them about the driver’s ‘threatening behaviour’ after he woke.

The police eventually caught up with the pair and after engaging in a low speed chase, barged the Audi to a halt.

Vaughn was charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing & eluding police.

Scott was unharmed and officers were able to safely recover him from the vehicle.

The incident took place on Saturday with Vaughn taken into custody by the Seneca County Sheriff’s deputies.

He will appear at court at a later date.