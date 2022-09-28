Three days left to vote! Make sure you get your nominations in for the 2022 Car Dealer Used Car Awards!

Calling all car dealers! There are only three full days left to vote in this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The deadline for nominations is midnight this coming Friday – September 30 – so if you haven’t voted yet, make sure you do so by then. It doesn’t take long at all.

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards are the gold standard of this vital sector of the automotive industry.

The event has grown and evolved, reflecting the changing times, since the awards began 11 years ago. We now have categories for Diversity & Inclusion as well as Used EV Dealer.

Winning one of our coveted trophies can give your business an immense boost, inspiring confidence in customers.

The 2022 awards – brought to you once again in association with Black Horse – are being held at The Brewery in London on Monday, November 28, hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

A few minutes are all you need to put your dealership in line for any of the awards.

There are 23 dealership categories, and nominations can be made by filling out the form accessed here.

You can nominate your business, staff or anyone you think deserves an award.

Our judges assess every entry and whittle them all down to a nominations list, which we’ll publish on Monday, October 10.

These will then go forward to the mystery shopping stage and the shortlist of the top five finalists for the categories will be revealed on Monday, October 24, with the winners and highly commendeds announced on the big night.

We will also be handing out eight manufacturer gongs, one of which can be voted for by dealers.

But time really is running out. The closing date for votes is this coming Friday. Don’t delay – nominate today!

Key dates

Nominations close: Friday, September 30

Nominations list revealed: Monday, October 10

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 24

Awards night: Monday, November 28

Used Car Awards categories

Dealers’ Dealer – Sponsored by GardX

Service & Repair Outlet – Sponsored by Warrantywise

Used EV Dealer – Sponsorship available

Social Media User – Sponsored by iVendi

Use of Video – Sponsored by Visitor Chat

Used Car Website – Sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – Sponsored by Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership – Sponsored by Blue Motor Finance

Used Car Sales Team – Sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal – Sponsored by Aston Lark

Future Star – Sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care – Sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – Sponsored by Mann Island Finance

Newcomer Dealership – Sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer – Sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Days To Turn – Sponsored by Auto Trader

Diversity & Inclusion – Sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – Sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars – Sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – Sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – Sponsored by Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement – Sponsored by Trade 2 Trade

Lifetime Achievement – Sponsored by GardX

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – Sponsored by AutoProtect

To nominate in any of the categories fill out the form here.

If you are interested in sponsoring an award or would like to book tickets for the event on Monday, November 28, email the sales team here.