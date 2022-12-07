Tom Hartley Cars – Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year Winner 2022

The used car trade is an industry with immeasurable variety and our Specialist Used Car Dealership of the Year award is one that celebrates those businesses that ply their trade with certain types of cars that they know and love.

The gong this year was keenly contested and our highly commended firms – Premier GT and Alexanders Prestige – both had superb online feedback and offered our mystery shoppers a fantastic service.

However, there could only be one winner and this year the prestigious prize was scooped by Swadlincote-based business, Tom Hartley Cars.

The world-famous dealership is run by a family team with an incredible work ethic, who impressed our judges to take top spot.

The firm offers a personal service to buyers who benefit from their lifetime of experience selling supercars.

Reacting to the win, the firm’s co-owner and founder, Tom Hartley, told Car Dealer: ‘It’s well deserved but we are over the moon. It is fantastic.

‘Last year I got a Lifetime Achievement award and I still haven’t got over that. It was a very special day but this is just as good.

‘We have a fantastic team of people who all do their bit and all make this possible.

‘We have had a very good 2022 and are looking forward to an even better 2023.’

Alexanders Prestige, Boroughbridge

Optimum Vehicles, Bilbrough

Premier GT, Pulborough

Romans International, Banstead

Tom Hartley, Swadlincote

Hartley, a well-known industry face for several decades, brought the house down at last year’s Used Car Awards with an emotional speech after claiming our Lifetime Achievement award, this year won by Robin Luscombe.

His business, which he co-owns with his son, Carl, has bought and sold luxury and performance cars for 50 years.

Cars from high-end manufacturers such as McLaren, Lamborghini and Ferrari grace the showroom, which sits in a stunning 50-acre estate, complete with a beautiful lake that provides a unique photographic backdrop.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Many congratulations to Tom Hartley on another award win at the Used Car Awards.

‘It was great to see him pick up the Lifetime Achievement Award last year, and to grab another gong just 12 months later is a remarkable achievement.’

Car Dealer Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer added: ‘Is there no stopping Tom Hartley?

‘He and his whole team have done incredibly well to be judged Specialist Used Car Dealer of the Year 2022, and I offer everyone involved my sincere congratulations. It’s a banging result.’

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below

Main image: Tom Hartley is pictured holding the trophy, accompanied by his son Carl and with Will Haylock, regional development manager of category sponsor Blue Motor Finance on the left, plus Mike Brewer (right)