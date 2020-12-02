Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris have revealed the TopGear.com awards for 2020, with the Land Rover Defender bagging the top gong.

The awards were presented virtually on Top Gear’s YouTube page and saw a total of 18 awards handed out, including the three presenters’ top picks of the year.

McGuinness went for Mr Nippy, the all-electric ice cream van he created for the latest Top Gear series, while Flintoff opted for the Jaguar XJ220 he drove at over 200mph on the show.

Harris, meanwhile, voted for the Porsche 911 Turbo S but the overall car of the year went to the the Land Rover Defender, wrapped in gold for the occasion.

Explaining his left-field choice, McGuinness said: ‘There’s only one that changes the game completely when it comes to electric cars. Everything about it, the size of it, the performance, the handling, the looks you get on the road and its all-round capabilities. It’s just an absolutely mind-blowing, amazing car to drive.

‘And that car is Mr Nippy. It’s like a supercar in many ways – you look at it and know it’s completely impractical, but it just makes you smile.’

Flintoff said: ‘I’m talking about the cars you had on your bedroom wall, and the XJ220 is definitely one of them. You know what? If I was in a position where money was no object, I’d probably get two.’

And Harris said: ‘I know a Porsche 911 Turbo S isn’t an everyman choice, given it cost the best part of £200,000 with some options, but the paradox of the 911 gets more and more interesting as the car gets older. Porsche has made a car that drives so purely and so easily and still has all that space inside that you wouldn’t expect.’

As well as car of the year, the Defender also won unstoppable force of the year.

Other winners included the Aston Martin DBX, which was named super-SUV of the year, the Honda e was crowned city car of the year and the Rolls Royce Ghost was the winner of luxury car of the year.

Ford was named manufacturer of the year.