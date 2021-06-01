Toyota cuts new car warranty to three years, but owners can top up protection to 10 years

Toyota GB has announced it’s cut its new car warranties from five years to three years, but has introduced a unique scheme allowing drivers to top up their warranties to 10 years.

‘Toyota Relax’ is a new service-activated warranty and will provide cover for vehicles with fewer than 100,000 miles on the clock or are less than 10 years old.

It’s launched alongside ‘Lexus Relax’, which will offer the same service for the luxury brand.

It effectively means Toyota and Lexus drivers can have a 10-year, 100,000 warranty as long as they get their car serviced through the dealer network.

Up to now, new Toyota and Lexus models came with a five-year warranty, but from today (Jun 1) that’s cut to three years.

Through Relax, an extra year of warranty is added – up to 100,000 miles or 10 years – each time a customer has their car serviced at an official dealership.

Any Toyota or Lexus up to 10-years-old or 100,000 miles on the clock is eligible.

The warranty is automatically applied and there is no extra cost to the customer.

The service is not limited to cars and can also be applied to light commercial vans and pick-ups of all powertrains.

They do not even have to have been purchased from a Toyota centre – with second, third and fourth-hand vehicles also eligible.

Toyota says the length and scope of the warranty is ‘unprecedented’ and shows its commitment to delivering ‘trouble free motoring’.

Rob Giles, Toyota (GB) customer services director, said: ‘This is a game-changing proposition that redefines the manufacturer warranty, giving our customers the reassurance and value of cover for up to a decade of motoring.

‘There are compelling business benefits to be gained as well, with Relax connecting us with more owners, building loyalty and giving our network partners the opportunity to maximise value chain opportunities in both sales and after sales activities.

‘The foundation for this exceptional level of protection is the essential quality, durability and reliability of our vehicles and our commitment to delivering customer-first service.

‘As well as rewarding existing Toyota owners, our Relax programme will also strengthen the appeal of our vehicles to new customers, equally whether they are considering a new car or a used model.’

Ewan Shepherd, director of Lexus in the UK, added: ‘The new Relax warranty programme is one of the most significant innovations we have made in our constant efforts to give Lexus customers the best possible service.

‘By offering a manufacturer’s warranty that can extend to up to 10 years, we are demonstrating our commitment to Lexus owners and our complete faith in the quality of the cars we make.

‘We hope that with this new warranty product – offered at no extra cost to the customer – we can connect with more Lexus owners, particularly in the pre-owned vehicle market – and show them the genuine value of servicing by our network partners.’