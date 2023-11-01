Toyota reverses plans for fifth-generation Prius and says new car WILL now be sold in the UK

Toyota has reversed its decision not to sell the new Prius in the UK as the model’s popularity continues to stay high.

The Japanese brand announced at the launch of the fifth-generation Prius last November that it wasn’t planning to sell the car in the UK.

Bosses said the firm had sold just 563 new Prius models in the UK in its last full year on sale in 2021, compared with 18,000 examples of the C-HR crossover in the same year.

However, since then, the hybrid trailblazer has seen its popularity on the used market go through the roof and bosses have now had a change of heart.

They have performed a U-turn on the previous decision and are now planning on selling the model here after all, albeit only in a plug-in hybrid guise.

The Japanese firm hasn#ot officially commented on what inspired the switch, but the new car’s success is thought to be a factor, according to the PA news agency.

The new car has a sleeker body, more premium finishes and more advanced technology.

Its low CO2 emissions, starting from just 11g/km, will also help to lower Toyota’s fleet average, while the fact it’s sold in other right-hand-drive countries, including Ireland, will help make it easier to bring to market in the UK.

Toyota says full details will be announced at a later date, although it’s expected to command more premium pricing closer to £40,000.

Sales are likely to begin in early 2024.