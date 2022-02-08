Trenton Nissan Grimsby welcomes back customers after £200,000 investment

A Nissan dealership in Lincolnshire is open for business after undergoing a £200,000 refurbishment

Trenton Nissan Grimsby has been handed Nissan’s smart new corporate identity, which involves fresh branding and updated fixtures and fittings.

The updated visuals include the upgraded Nissan logo which features a more modern, flat and two-dimensional design and is part of the new Nissan retail experience.

In partnership with its UK network, the Japanese firm has worked to ensure that its dealerships represent a continuous commitment to innovation with a customer-centric approach.

And as well as looking smart on the inside, the dealership has undergone a substantial makeover inside to ensure that visitors feel welcome and able to explore the Nissan range in a way that suits them, while enjoying complimentary refreshments.

The investment in the premises has made a huge difference and has already led to plenty of positive feedback from staff and customers.

Andrew Woodhall, operations director at Trenton Nissan Grimsby, based in Hewitts Business Park, Humberston, said the new layout of the premises represented a ‘big improvement.’

He said: ‘Our dealership looks amazing. It’s clean and crisp and has really brought the business into the 21st century.

‘We are situated on a busy business park and showrooms representing other manufacturers are nearby – but the new Nissan branding gives us a massive presence on the site and will really help us raise our game.

‘We’re certainly easy to spot now! We can’t wait to show off the fantastic cars Nissan has to offer in our smart new surroundings.’

Spencer Clayton-Jones, director of network development and customer quality at Nissan, added: ‘We are thrilled that Trenton Nissan Grimsby has adopted our new corporate identity and send them every good wish for the future.

‘The Grimsby showroom looks tremendous and showcases our cars in exactly the right way. We’re sure customers will love it – congratulations to all concerned.’

Nissan has already made a hugely encouraging start to 2022.

New car registration figures published for December 2021 revealed that the manufacturer had no fewer than three models in the top 10 – the Juke, Qashqai and Leaf – all of which have sold more than half a million examples worldwide.