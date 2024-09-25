Tributes flood in for BCA’s Guy Thomas as firm confirms tragic death of ‘true gent’

Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in to BCA’s Guy Thomas, who has tragically passed away suddenly.

Thomas was a well-known and much-loved face across the automotive industry having been with BCA as head of product development since 2009.

Prior to that he spent four years at Manheim, having also had previous stints at both Evans Halshaw and Woods Car Rental.

BCA said the news has caused ‘great sadness’ as it paid tribute to an ‘extremely popular colleague’.

Avril Palmer-Baunack, CEO of BCA, said: ‘Guy was a highly experienced professional, as well as a respected industry voice on market trends and valuation insights.

‘Guy contributed enormously to BCA’s digital strategy and was the driving force behind BCA’s product development with customers.

‘He was well known and respected across the industry given the high profile customer facing roles he had held and was extremely popular with his colleagues across the BCA group.

‘Guy always had the time to help, advise and assist others and will be sorely missed by all who knew and worked with him.’