Tributes flood in for BCA’s Guy Thomas as firm confirms tragic death of ‘true gent’

Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in to BCA’s Guy Thomas, who has tragically passed away suddenly.
Thomas was a well-known and much-loved face across the automotive industry having been with BCA as head of product development since 2009.
Prior to that he spent four years at Manheim, having also had previous stints at both Evans Halshaw and Woods Car Rental.
BCA said the news has caused ‘great sadness’ as it paid tribute to an ‘extremely popular colleague’.
Avril Palmer-Baunack, CEO of BCA, said: ‘Guy was a highly experienced professional, as well as a respected industry voice on market trends and valuation insights.
‘Guy contributed enormously to BCA’s digital strategy and was the driving force behind BCA’s product development with customers.
‘He was well known and respected across the industry given the high profile customer facing roles he had held and was extremely popular with his colleagues across the BCA group.
‘Guy always had the time to help, advise and assist others and will be sorely missed by all who knew and worked with him.’
The news of Thomas’s sad passing was greeted with a wave of emotion on LinkedIn, with figures from across the industry coming together to pay tribute.
Ashley Feldman, from Emotive Car Sourcing, said: ‘How terrible and sudden. He always made himself available and was a respectful, sincere colleague and always full of energy, optimism and enthusiasm in everything he set his mind to. Sincere condolences to his family both in and out of BCA.’
Francis Bleasdale, Thomas’s colleague at BCA, added: ‘Myself and the BCA OEM team are devastated at this news.
‘Any room or meeting was so much better with Guy in it. Always positive, enthusiastic, and kind, we will all miss him enormously. Our thoughts are with Guy and his family at this sad time.’
Meanwhile, Jamie Smith, head of marketplace at Cinch, described Thomas as a ‘true gent’.
He said: ‘My deepest sympathies to Guys family & close friends.
‘Guy and I first met back in the mid-2000’s while working together at Manheim – he was superb company, very competitive too, we used to have the odd game of squash at lunch or after work.
‘Professionally, so much respect for Guy, impossible not to like him, true Gent, one of the good guys. You’ll be missed by many…RIP.’
Andy Whitehair, CEO of Autofinity, added: ‘Losing Guy is an unbelievable tragedy, particularly at such a ridiculously young age.
‘I was with him only a few weeks ago. I’ve know Guy for 25 years since we worked together at 2nd Byte.
‘Always positive, always smiling. Can’t believe this proud father and colleague has passed.’
In response to the tributes, Guy’s twin sister, Susannah Thomas, said it was giving the family comfort to read how respected he was.
She said: ‘On behalf of Guy’s family and loved ones, as his twin sister, I would like to say thank you for all your kind words, prayers and condolences at this very difficult and devastating time.
‘We are in disbelief and utter shock at Guy’s sudden passing. It’s a comfort to read your comments and know how loved and respected he was. Thank you.’
Everyone at Car Dealer sends our deepest condolences to Thomas’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.