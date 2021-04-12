TrustFord reopened its showrooms today (April 12) after major work to make them Covid-secure for staff and customers.

Among the measures brought in, non-medical PPE has been made available, special training has been given and social distancing is being enforced.

Meanwhile, thorough and regular cleaning is continuing to take place during vehicle servicing and pre-handover preparations, and safely managed solo test drives have begun again.

The UK’s largest Ford dealer group, which has showrooms in England and Northern Ireland, said every one of its 3,000 staff had had mandatory training, with protocols in place to ensure consistency across the group before reopening was approved at any site.

It’ll carry on offering live video appointments plus click-and-collect and home delivery options, though, after remote selling proved so popular during the past year, it added.

TrustFord marked the occasion today with an exclusive viewing of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E at its FordStore in Epsom, with customers able to test-drive it until Wednesday (April 14).

Stuart Foulds, chairman and chief executive of TrustFord, said: ‘I am delighted to confirm that all our sites have completed their preparation and we are now open and ready to welcome customers back safely.

‘The safety and well-being of our customers and colleagues is of paramount importance, and we have important safety measures in place across the network.

‘What better way to celebrate our doors opening than with an exclusive viewing of the highly anticipated Ford Mustang Mach-E at our FordStore in Epsom? Feedback about the vehicle has been fantastic!’

He added: ‘On behalf of the board and leadership team, I would like to thank all our customers for their loyalty and patience.

‘We have demonstrated that we can successfully manage remote-selling, which we now see as integral to our customer proposition, alongside the ever-popular showroom experience.’

Joy and relief as showrooms across England and Wales throw open their doors to the public once again