Dealer group TrustFord has more than doubled the intake of its leadership programme following a high quality of applicants.

This week, successful finalists were invited onto a call to be told that the quality of applications had been so high 46 would be given a place instead of the planned 20 on the 12-14 month course.

These candidates have come from across the business and 35 per cent are women.

Earlier in the year, 150 staff at TrustFord applied following an endorsement from their line managers.

Based on a range of criteria 50 applicants were then interview and asked to present to a panel.

This Monday (March 22) they were asked to join a call with managers, as well as chairman and CEO Stuart Foulds, HR director Sharon Ashcroft, and Amrit Sandhar from the Engagement Coach who will be leading the course.

It was then the 46 candidates were informed they had all been successful.

HR director Sharon Ashcroft said: ‘It was such a thrill to see the successful candidates punching the air with joy as the chairman announced that TrustFord was investing in all of them!

‘I was truly excited to meet all of them during the video interviews and have been humbled by the passion, knowledge and abilities demonstrated by all of them during the process.‘

Stuart Foulds, chairman and chief executive at TrustFord, said: ‘Investing in tomorrow’s leaders is vital to the lifeblood of any business.

‘When Sharon told me how impressive the interviews and presentations were I was delighted to agree to more than double the original intake.

‘I wish all the successful colleagues every best wish in the months ahead as they navigate the programme and look forward to following their progress through TrustFord in the years ahead.’