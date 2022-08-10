TrustFord to install defibrillators at its showrooms

TrustFord has announced plans to install defibrillators at all of its dealerships.

The investment, worth around £90,000, includes the Heartsine Samaritan PAD 500P defibrillators and a WiFi-connected ‘Automated External Defibrillator’ (AED) solution.

The AEDs will be provided by Aero Healthcare UK, and a central position within the dealer group will be chosen so the system can monitor the defibrillators automatically to ensure they are ‘rescue ready’ at all times.

TrustFord, which is the UK’s largest Ford dealer group, has pledged that if one of the defibrillators is used to save a life, the survivor will be given a defibrillator to donate to a charity or organisation of their choice.

Stuart Mustoe, acting chairman and chief executive officer and finance director of TrustFord, said: ‘The installation of these defibrillators will be a valuable long-term investment in the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers, something which is a top priority for us at TrustFord.

‘We hope that none of these defibrillators are ever needed, but we felt it was imperative to ensure that we had the means to offer the best form of support, should the worst happen.’

Earlier this year Hendy Group and Vertu pledged to install the life-saving tech in their showrooms, while staff at a Nissan dealership saved a customer’s life by using a defibrillator after suffered a cardiac arrest.