Tumbling used EV prices have changed how car dealers value stock – Flipstock boss

Used car dealers are being forced to change how they value their stock as a result of the tumbling prices of second-hand EVs.

That is according to Flipstock CEO and founder, Steve Blair, who has appeared on the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, sponsored by JATO.

The last year has seen the price of used EVs fall through the floor with electric models dominating lists of biggest depreciating models.

Car Dealer reported earlier today (Sep 18) that there may be some light at the end of the tunnel, with used EV prices climbing for the first time in a year.

However, Blair says that the changing market dynamics have already impacted how dealers do their business.

He told hosts James Baggott and Jon Reay: ‘What is funny at the moment – and this has changed within the last six months since the EV market dropped – is that a lot of dealers are all going different ways to value their cars.

‘So for example, some of the massive dealer groups have got their own way; they’ll take information, whether that is CAP, Auto Trader, or any of the other larger valuing tools.

‘But then the other smaller dealers and traders will still be working from CAP, so there’s a huge disparity in what individuals will value their cars at.’

He added: ‘I had the most ridiculous amount of electric vehicles stock that people were offering me. But the good news with that is I had so many I could bulk them up.

‘I’ll get five different dealer groups or traders offering me two cars each, I make them bulk them up to an EV dealer and they’ll buy ten of them and then they’ll give me X amount for each car.’

Among the stories discussed on this week’s podcast was the recent call for London car dealers to export non-Ulez compliant vehicles to Ukraine.

Last week, we reported that Automotive charity, ‘Car4Ukraine’ wants to see the Ulez scheme tweaked to allow vehicles that would be suitable for Ukraine that are not compliant in London— to be used in a different environment rather than be scrapped.

The team also discussed the ongoing row between China and the EU, the Kent car dealer which had its stock clamped and the dim witted salesman who got caught out taking an unauthorised holiday in Portugal.

