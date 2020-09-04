Ride-hailing app Uber has partnered with business-to-business travel tech company CarTrawler to launch a vehicle rental service in the UK.

Uber Rent, which has been tried out in France and Australia, lets people book and hire a car, with the option displayed by the latest version of the Uber app – and Uber is quite open about the initiative helping it towards its aim of ending the need for people to own cars.

Users can choose from various cars before booking a vehicle, which they can do up to the time of pick-up from a CarTrawler location.

Jamie Heywood, Uber regional general manager for northern and eastern Europe, said: ‘Now that travel restrictions are easing and people are venturing out more, we want to help get the country moving safely again.

‘Whether it’s public transport, bike and car rentals, car rides or even a boat, users can now make almost any journey on the app, pushing us further towards our goal of ending the need for private car ownership.’

Uber added that all the cars would be regularly deep-cleaned, with strong social-distancing protocols used as well.

Drivers take Uber to court

Uber slashes 3,000 more jobs as it attempts to save £820m annually