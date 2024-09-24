UK’s best car dealers for customer service are recognised by anonymous review service

A good customer review has the potential to make or break a car dealership and the best performing businesses have now been revealed.

That is because customer satisfaction platform JudgeService has posted its 20 best car dealers, based on customer feedback.

The platform encourages buyers to anonymously review their experience with motor retailers so that they can improve their customer service performance.

The tool not only aims to help dealers, but also assist members of the public to make an informed decision about which dealerships to make enquiries at.

Based on the last three months of reviews, the top performing dealership in the country is currently Furrows of Oswestry.

The Ford and Skoda dealer has an impressive 99.56% customer satisfaction score with 100% of reviewers saying they would recommend the firm.

The result placed the business marginally clear of the second-placed Rockingham Cars Fiat & Abarth Corby, which scored 99.53%, based on 33 reviews.

Neil Addley, managing director of Judge Sevice, told Car Dealer: ‘The retailers in our current listing of the Top 20 Car Dealerships represent the best of the best with all of them achieving a minimum customer satisfaction score of 98% and five star ratings, with the majority scoring 100% for recommendation.

‘These are truly outstanding results based on customer feedback to our questionnaires and online reviews.

‘The make-up of the Top 20 reflects the diversity of the car retailing sector. From small standalone family run independent and franchised businesses to dealerships representing some of the biggest retail groups in the country.

‘However, what they all have in common is the way they have best practices and processes in place to ensure they deliver the highest levels of satisfaction to each and every customer.’

Among the best-performing dealer groups across the list was Car Dealer Top 100 outfit, Vertu Motors, and its Bristol Street Motors brand.

The list currently includes Vertu Land Rover Bradford, Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Macclesfield, Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Lichfield, Vertu Mini Yeovil, Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Chingford, Bristol Street Motors Nissan Ilkeston, Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Sunderland and Vertu Honda Lincoln.

Robert Forrester, chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘We put a huge amount of effort into our training regime, with customer service at the heart of everything we do at all levels of the group, because without happy customers who return time after time, we do not have a business.

‘Buying a vehicle is the second largest purchase a person will typically make, after a home. It’s an important decision and having the confidence that you are receiving the best care is vital.

‘There is no better indicator of a business than what its customers say about it.

‘While people are quick to tell others about a bad experience, it is less common for them to make positive remarks, so having such a brilliant score is testament to the dedication and hard work of our teams.

‘It’s gratifying to see that our customers appreciate the effort we put into making their buying journey the best it can be.’

Main image: Lauren White, Jack Howden and Jai Aujla, general manager at Vertu Land Rover Bradford