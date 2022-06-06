UKT360 Group appoints top PSA Retail executive Audrey Piboule as chief marketing officer

UKT360 Group has appointed Audrey Piboule as its chief marketing officer.

She will help develop the car turntables manufacturer’s marketing strategy and look to boost new business development opportunities.

Piboule formerly worked for Renault Retail Group in France as its digital used car marketing manager and its group used car marketing manager in London, and joins UKT360 from PSA Retail, also in France, where she was its used car manager.

She will oversee UKT360’s client engagement activities across all its marketing channels, and develop stronger relationships with new and existing customers.

‘I am excited to start working with UKT360 Group,’ she said.

‘Having followed the transformation of this company since 2014, it has transitioned very quickly from a hardware-only company to offering full turn-key digital, data and hardware solutions.

‘UKT360 is a customer-centric group and always tries its best to satisfy customer requests.’

She added: ‘UKT360 has recently released some very exciting products that will enable dealerships, manufacturers and motor auction houses to have best-in-class digital forecourt/showroom and integrated services, with many more products and features coming in the near future.’

Nigel Spratt, UKT360 founder and CEO, said: ‘Audrey brings a wealth of business-to-business expertise and eight years’ experience working in the automotive industry throughout Europe.

‘Her insights as a former client and imagery evangelist for major European manufacturers will bring real customer-focused value as we look to develop and enhance our market-leading digital services and automation solutions.’

While at PSA Retail France, Piboule focused on improving digital imagery and the importance of 360 technology to customer engagement while enhancing its marketing strategy for used cars.