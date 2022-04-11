Used Car Awards 2022: Now’s the time to get your nominations in for our big event

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards in association with Black Horse are back for 2022 – and NOW is the time to get your name in the frame for a gong.

Entries for the used car industry Oscars open today and it takes just a few minutes to get your car dealership in line for an award.

There are 23 categories to put your dealership or staff forward for and nominating can be submitted here.

Car Dealer will also be handing out eight manufacturer gongs, including naming seven used cars of the year, at the 11th annual event.

This year’s awards will be held on November 28, once again at The Brewery in central London, and hosted by TV’s Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

‘Last year was an amazing event that brought the industry back together again after Covid,’ said Brewer.

‘It was an incredible, sell-out night that saw the motor trade celebrate with a party like never before – we absolutely cannot wait to do it all over again in 2022.’

Car dealerships that think they should be in the running should put their name forward online now.

The survey asks for a few short details and you can nominate your business, your staff or anyone you think is deserving of an award.

Key dates for this the 2022 awards are as follows:

Nominations open – April 11

Nominations close – September 30

Nominations List – October 10

Shortlist – October 24

Awards night – November 28

Our judges assess every entry submitted and whittle them down to a Nominations List after a first round of judging.

These firms are then put forward to the mystery shopping stage which looks at a huge variety of elements.

The top five are named in our Shortlist and then the winners are announced on the night.

Big partners

The Used Car Awards are proudly sponsored by finance firm Black Horse, which has renewed its headline partnership with the event for another three years.

The deal means that come next year Black Horse will have put its name to the awards for a decade.

Lloyds Banking Group’s Richard Jones said: ‘We are delighted to continue our sponsorship of Car Dealer’s Used Car Awards.

‘The awards go from strength to strength and they are now recognised as the leading event for the used car sector.

‘We look forward to seeing all the finalists in person at The Brewery on November 28.’

The pre-dinner drinks and casino will once again be sponsored by eBay Motors Group and the afterparty will again be hosted by GardX.

‘Last year, the event was the most popular we have ever held and sold out a month ahead of the awards,’ said Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott.

‘This year’s event is already proving incredibly popular and we have just five awards left to sponsor. Tables also sold out quickly last year, so we advise dealers to book early to avoid disappointment.’

New category

Car Dealer has also added a new Used Car Award category this year – the Diversity & Inclusivity Award, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance.

Judges will be looking for businesses that offer equal opportunities for all in their businesses, and firms will be required to provide evidence of this when entering. Documents can be uploaded to support entries.

‘As a business, MotoNovo has always been committed to helping dealers embrace the opportunities afforded by change,’ said commercial director Debbie McKay.

‘D&I is one of those opportunities. In creating this award category with Car Dealer, we aim to help dealers challenge themselves to assess the opportunities that D&I affords, internally and externally.’

Entrants to all awards will be subjected to the mystery shopping phase if they make it on to the Nominations List after the first round of judging.

If you are interested in sponsoring an award or would like to book tickets for the event on November 28, email the sales team here.

Used Car Award Categories

Headline sponsor: Black Horse

Dealers’ Dealer – sponsored by GardX

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsorship available

Used Car Product – sponsorship available

Social Media User – sponsored by iVendi

Use of Video – sponsorship available

Used Car Website – sponsored by CarGurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – sponsored by Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership – sponsored by Blue Motor Finance

Used Car Sales Team – sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal –sponsored by Aston Lark

Future Star – sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Used Car Supermarket – sponsored by Mann Island Finance

Newcomer Dealership – sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer – sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Days To Turn Award – sponsored by Auto Trader

Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – sponsored by Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement – sponsored by Trade 2 Trade

Lifetime Achievement – sponsored by GardX

Manufacturer awards

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsorship available

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Executive Car

Used Sports Car

Used SUV

Used AFV

Used Car of the Year – sponsorship available (includes all seven car categories)

To nominate your business for any of the categories fill out the form here.