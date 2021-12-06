Video: Mike Brewer reveals the best used cars and used car dealers – Used Car Awards 2021

Winners at the Used Car Awards can relive their night of success in this year’s special review video.

Fronted by Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer, the video looks back at the ceremony held at The Brewery in London last week (November 29)

The awards – sponsored by Black Horse – celebrated the very best in the used car industry and handed out 30 trophies.

The sell-out event saw dealers large and small pick up gongs for their achievements during a trying year.

Sytner was our Dealer Group of the Year, Marshall Motor Group chief executive Daksh Gupta was handed the Outstanding Achievement award and supercar dealer Tom Hartley picked up the Lifetime Achievement award.

Hartley gave a moving speech when he accepted the award saying he wouldn’t give it away for ‘£10bn’.

In the speech, a clip of which you can see in the video, Hartley said: ‘This is a very special moment for me.

‘I’ve given the car business my life as a kid, a boy, as a man, as a husband and now as a grandad. This is the icing on the cake.

‘You have to earn these and they’re priceless.

‘I’ll tell you what, I wouldn’t take £10bn for this, never mind £10m.’

Wheeler Dealer star and Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer added: ‘It was an amazing night and superb to get everyone back together again in person.

‘It was clear to see how much the awards meant to people on the night and that speech by Tom Hartley just summed it up. We can’t wait to do it all over again next year!’

Who won what at Used Car Awards 2021



Winner: Jamie Caple

Highly commended: Peter Smyth; Peter Waddell

Winner: Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Highly commended: Anderson Clark Motor Repairs; Thatcham MOT Centre

Winner: Cap HPI

Highly commended: Auto Trader; Trade2Trade

Winner: Emerald House of Cars

Highly commended: Marshall Motor Group; Pilote Classics

Winner: Targa Florio Cars

Highly commended: George Kingsley Prestige and Performance; Redgate Lodge

Winner: Croyland Car Megastore

Highly commended: Marshall Motor Group; Wilsons

Winner: Vertu Motors

Highly commended: Hilton Garage; Richmond Motor Group

Winner: Plympton Car Centre

Highly commended: Crompton Way Motors; Trade Price Cars

Winner: Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales

Highly commended: James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe; Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Winner: Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars

Highly commended: Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore; Jack Heywood, Car Quay

Winner: Acklam Car Centre

Highly commended: Plympton Car Centre; Prestige Diesels & Sports

Winner: SuperMini UK

Highly commended: Pilote Classics; Quirks Car Company

Winner: CarShop Express Leicester

Highly commended: Motorpoint Burnley; RU Cars Loughborough

Winner: Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)

Highly commended: JL Vans; Norwich Van Centre



Used Small Car: Ford Fiesta

Used Mid-Sized Car: Kia Ceed

Used Executive Car: Volvo V60

Used Sports Car: Porsche Cayman

Used SUV: Suzuki Jimny

Used AFV: Tesla Model 3

Used Car of the Year: Suzuki Jimny

Winner: Audi

Highly commended: Volkswagen; Volvo

Winner: Car Brothers

Highly commended: Bedford Car Sales; Ivanhurst Motor Company

Winner: Big Motoring World

Highly commended: Croyland Car Megastore; Hilton Garage

Winner: Prestige Diesels & Sports

Highly commended: ADG Sevenoaks; Thame Cars

Winner: Acklam Car Centre

Highly commended: Martin Brothers Motor Company; Plympton Car Centre

Winner: Trade Price Cars

Highly commended: MB Motors Ballymena; Redgate Lodge

Winner: Sytner

Highly commended: Hendy; Swansway

Winner: Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group



Winner: Tom Hartley