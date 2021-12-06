Video: Mike Brewer reveals the best used cars and used car dealers – Used Car Awards 2021

Winners at the Used Car Awards can relive their night of success in this year’s special review video.
Fronted by Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer, the video looks back at the ceremony held at The Brewery in London last week (November 29)
The awards – sponsored by Black Horse – celebrated the very best in the used car industry and handed out 30 trophies.
The sell-out event saw dealers large and small pick up gongs for their achievements during a trying year.
Sytner was our Dealer Group of the Year, Marshall Motor Group chief executive Daksh Gupta was handed the Outstanding Achievement award and supercar dealer Tom Hartley picked up the Lifetime Achievement award.
Hartley gave a moving speech when he accepted the award saying he wouldn’t give it away for ‘£10bn’.
In the speech, a clip of which you can see in the video, Hartley said: ‘This is a very special moment for me.
‘I’ve given the car business my life as a kid, a boy, as a man, as a husband and now as a grandad. This is the icing on the cake.
‘You have to earn these and they’re priceless.
‘I’ll tell you what, I wouldn’t take £10bn for this, never mind £10m.’
Wheeler Dealer star and Used Car Awards host Mike Brewer added: ‘It was an amazing night and superb to get everyone back together again in person.
‘It was clear to see how much the awards meant to people on the night and that speech by Tom Hartley just summed it up. We can’t wait to do it all over again next year!’
Who won what at Used Car Awards 2021
Winner: Jamie Caple
Highly commended: Peter Smyth; Peter Waddell
Winner: Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Highly commended: Anderson Clark Motor Repairs; Thatcham MOT Centre
Winner: Cap HPI
Highly commended: Auto Trader; Trade2Trade
Winner: Emerald House of Cars
Highly commended: Marshall Motor Group; Pilote Classics
Winner: Targa Florio Cars
Highly commended: George Kingsley Prestige and Performance; Redgate Lodge
Winner: Croyland Car Megastore
Highly commended: Marshall Motor Group; Wilsons
Winner: Vertu Motors
Highly commended: Hilton Garage; Richmond Motor Group
Winner: Plympton Car Centre
Highly commended: Crompton Way Motors; Trade Price Cars
Winner: Spencer Gray, Spencers Car Sales
Highly commended: James Quigley, Acorn Kia Crewe; Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Winner: Elliott Rosoman, Trade Price Cars
Highly commended: Jamie Burton, Croyland Car Megastore; Jack Heywood, Car Quay
Winner: Acklam Car Centre
Highly commended: Plympton Car Centre; Prestige Diesels & Sports
Winner: SuperMini UK
Highly commended: Pilote Classics; Quirks Car Company
Winner: CarShop Express Leicester
Highly commended: Motorpoint Burnley; RU Cars Loughborough
Winner: Marshall Truck & Van (Fareham)
Highly commended: JL Vans; Norwich Van Centre
Used Small Car: Ford Fiesta
Used Mid-Sized Car: Kia Ceed
Used Executive Car: Volvo V60
Used Sports Car: Porsche Cayman
Used SUV: Suzuki Jimny
Used AFV: Tesla Model 3
Used Car of the Year: Suzuki Jimny
Winner: Audi
Highly commended: Volkswagen; Volvo
Winner: Car Brothers
Highly commended: Bedford Car Sales; Ivanhurst Motor Company
Winner: Big Motoring World
Highly commended: Croyland Car Megastore; Hilton Garage
Winner: Prestige Diesels & Sports
Highly commended: ADG Sevenoaks; Thame Cars
Winner: Acklam Car Centre
Highly commended: Martin Brothers Motor Company; Plympton Car Centre
Winner: Trade Price Cars
Highly commended: MB Motors Ballymena; Redgate Lodge
Winner: Sytner
Highly commended: Hendy; Swansway
Winner: Daksh Gupta, Marshall Motor Group
Winner: Tom Hartley