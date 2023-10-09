Used Car Awards 2023 Nominations List: Has your business been named?

The firms that have made the Nominations List for the Used Car Awards 2023, sponsored by Black Horse, have been revealed.

The nominations – published below – contain the names of those who will go through to the tough mystery shopping phase of the awards.

Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 27.

Ticket sales are open now.

Our judging panel – which includes event host Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer – have trimmed down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.

The businesses on this list will now be mystery shopped by our panel of experts before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 23.

Brewer said: ‘We’ve had a cracking set of nominations this year – as always it has been really tough narrowing them down.

‘It’s clear many businesses have really focussed on their performance when it comes to online reviews and we are really looking forward to starting the mystery shopping phase of the competition.’

Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.

Brewer added: ‘Make sure you and your teams are on top of your game because you never know when our mystery shoppers may be enquiring.’

The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 27 at The Brewery in London.

It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.

For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.

The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.

eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino.

Used Car Awards 2022 Nominations List

Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards:

Craig Applegate, Carite

Jamie Caple, Car Quay

Davie Cordner, Fords of Winsford

Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Sam & Daniel Evans, Beck Evans

Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark

Nigel Hurley, Carshop

Sean Kelly, Vines Group

Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke

Smyth Brothers, Swansway

BS Motors, Sandy

Carite

Cleevely EV

Grimsdyke Service Station

Humphries & Parks

Redgate Lodge

Snows Accident Repair Centre

Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Thame Cars

Uckfield Motor Services

Cleevely EV

Drive Green

ERLS Vehicles

EV Experts

EV Hero

Go Green Autos

R Symons

Tesla Specialists

The Electric Vehicle Company

Wisley Automotive

Acklam Car Centre

Amari Supercars

Car Quay

Emerald House of Cars

GVE London

Hilton Garage

Plympton Car Centre

Premier GT

Romans International

SUV Prestige

Acklam Car Centre

Alexanders Prestige

Amari Supercars

Fratelli Cars

GVE London

Premier GT

R Symons

Romans International

Snows Motor Group

Wisley Automotive

Beck Evans

Crompton Way Motors

Culloden Cars

Fords of Winsford

Frosts Cars

Pershore Motor Group

Romans International

Roy Humphrey Prestige Cars

SUV Prestige

The We Love Car Group

Bristol Street Motors

Car Quay

Fermanagh Auto Sales

Imola of Bristol

Jardine Motors

Motoroo

Snows Motor Group

Thame Cars

Wilsons of Epsom

Yeomans

Alexanders Prestige

Amari Supercars

Fratelli

Hilton & Moss

Hot Hatches Ltd

Mercland

Phantom Motor Company

Redline Specialist Cars

Romans International

SUV Prestige

Ryan Dhesi, Driven of York

Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige

Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors

Samuel Evans, Beck Evans

Will Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva

Jay Manek, Mercland

Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Craig Walker, Top Car Inverness

Muhammad Yusaf, Motoroo

Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales

Alex Carroll, Autosportiva

Matthew Couper, Beck Evans

Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury

Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Kieran Price, RS Car Sales

Kavan Sidhu, Car Quay

Callum Thelwell, Wirral Cars

Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford

Shaun Ward, Otter Vale Motor Services

CarBrothers NI

Crompton Way Motors

East Devon Automotive

Ellahi Motors

GKS Ivybridge

Mount Vernon Motors

Redrose Cars

Rubber Duck Cars

Spencers Car Sales

SUV Prestige

Acklam Car Centre

Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill

Browns Car Company

Carmotion

Carshop, Nottingham

Philip Paul Car Centre

Pine Lodge Cars

Sidegate Motors

Thame Cars

Wessex Nissan Cardiff

Alexanders Prestige

Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes

M Motors

Porsche Centre Leeds

Powerlease Ltd

Pro Drive Cars Ltd

Quality Cars and Commercials Ltd

Reliable Autos Ltd

Silverleaf Sports & Prestige Limited

Thompson And Smith

Amlin Motors

Anchor Vans

Beechwood Autos

Fairwater Van Sales

Frosts Chichester

Ideal Commercials

JL Vans

Loads of Vans

Otter Vale Motor Services

VanStar Wakefield

AvailableCar

Jardine Motor Group

Lookers

Mazda UK

Pendragon

Snows Motor Group

Steven Eagell Group

Sytner Group

Trust Ford

Volkswagen Group

Used Small Car

Used Mid-Sized Car

Used Large Car

Used Sports Car

Used AFV

Used Commercial Vehicle

Used Car of the Year

No Nominations List revealed

Audi

BMW

Ford

Hyundai

Mazda

Nissan

Skoda

Suzuki

Toyota

Volkswagen

Biggleswade Car Sales

Car Planet

Car Plug Manchester

Newport Motor Company

Pinnacle Cars

Rubber Duck Cars

V12 Automobil

We Love Car Group

Whizz Autos

Wink Cars

Big Motoring World

Car Planet

Carbase

Carshop

Fords of Winsford

Hendy Car Store

Motorpoint

Arnold Clark Motorstore

Premier Car Supermarket

Motor Match

Actons Motor Company

Alyn Brewis

Car Brothers Newtownabbey

Grashion Automotive Solutions

Grimsdyke Car Sales

PGI Garage

RSJ Sports Cars

Thame Cars

The Premium Car Collection

View Automotive

ASK Motors

Carpoint, Newport

JMV Cars

Matt Johnson Prestige

Mount Vernon Motors

Optimum Vehicles

Plympton Car Sales

Rangebrook

Solo Car Sales

Your Best Car

Car Quay

Carmotion

DCC

Ellahi Motors

Pershore Motor Group

Phantom Motor Company

Pine Lodge Cars

RW Cars

Saxton 4×4

Tenby Car Supermarket

Hendy

Snows Group

Steven Eagell Group

Swansway Motor Group

Trust Ford

Vertu Motors

White Dove Motor Group

Wilsons

Yeomans

No Nominations List revealed

