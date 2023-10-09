Used Car Awards 2023 Nominations List: Has your business been named?

The firms that have made the Nominations List for the Used Car Awards 2023, sponsored by Black Horse, have been revealed.
The nominations – published below – contain the names of those who will go through to the tough mystery shopping phase of the awards.
Winners will be announced at the glittering awards ceremony at The Brewery in London on November 27.
Our judging panel – which includes event host Wheeler Dealers star Mike Brewer – have trimmed down the thousands of nominations received using a combination of online reviews across a variety of platforms and citations.
The businesses on this list will now be mystery shopped by our panel of experts before our judges draw up the awards Shortlist, which will be revealed on October 23.
Brewer said: ‘We’ve had a cracking set of nominations this year – as always it has been really tough narrowing them down.
‘It’s clear many businesses have really focussed on their performance when it comes to online reviews and we are really looking forward to starting the mystery shopping phase of the competition.’
Mystery shopping can happen remotely, on the phone or on a nominated firm’s website, or in person.
Brewer added: ‘Make sure you and your teams are on top of your game because you never know when our mystery shoppers may be enquiring.’
The Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, will be held on November 27 at The Brewery in London.
It is highly advisable to book your place at the event now as places are running out fast. Last year the event sold out.
For table bookings please contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.
The event is black tie, includes a three course dinner and unlimited beer and wine.
eBay Motors Group will be sponsoring the pre-dinner drinks and providing an after dinner fun casino.
Used Car Awards 2022 Nominations List
Here’s who is in the running for this year’s Used Car Awards:
Craig Applegate, Carite
Jamie Caple, Car Quay
Davie Cordner, Fords of Winsford
Steve Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Sam & Daniel Evans, Beck Evans
Eddie Hawthorne, Arnold Clark
Nigel Hurley, Carshop
Sean Kelly, Vines Group
Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke
Smyth Brothers, Swansway
BS Motors, Sandy
Carite
Cleevely EV
Grimsdyke Service Station
Humphries & Parks
Redgate Lodge
Snows Accident Repair Centre
Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Thame Cars
Uckfield Motor Services
Cleevely EV
Drive Green
ERLS Vehicles
EV Experts
EV Hero
Go Green Autos
R Symons
Tesla Specialists
The Electric Vehicle Company
Wisley Automotive
Acklam Car Centre
Amari Supercars
Car Quay
Emerald House of Cars
GVE London
Hilton Garage
Plympton Car Centre
Premier GT
Romans International
SUV Prestige
Acklam Car Centre
Alexanders Prestige
Amari Supercars
Fratelli Cars
GVE London
Premier GT
R Symons
Romans International
Snows Motor Group
Wisley Automotive
Beck Evans
Crompton Way Motors
Culloden Cars
Fords of Winsford
Frosts Cars
Pershore Motor Group
Romans International
Roy Humphrey Prestige Cars
SUV Prestige
The We Love Car Group
Bristol Street Motors
Car Quay
Fermanagh Auto Sales
Imola of Bristol
Jardine Motors
Motoroo
Snows Motor Group
Thame Cars
Wilsons of Epsom
Yeomans
Alexanders Prestige
Amari Supercars
Fratelli
Hilton & Moss
Hot Hatches Ltd
Mercland
Phantom Motor Company
Redline Specialist Cars
Romans International
SUV Prestige
Ryan Dhesi, Driven of York
Satinda Dhesi, SUV Prestige
Kaoma Ermini-Jones, Sidegate Motors
Samuel Evans, Beck Evans
Will Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva
Jay Manek, Mercland
Stewart McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Craig Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Craig Walker, Top Car Inverness
Muhammad Yusaf, Motoroo
Michael Bibby, MSB Car Sales
Alex Carroll, Autosportiva
Matthew Couper, Beck Evans
Antonio Leitao, Steven Eagell Toyota Canterbury
Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Kieran Price, RS Car Sales
Kavan Sidhu, Car Quay
Callum Thelwell, Wirral Cars
Jade Walton, Fords of Winsford
Shaun Ward, Otter Vale Motor Services
CarBrothers NI
Crompton Way Motors
East Devon Automotive
Ellahi Motors
GKS Ivybridge
Mount Vernon Motors
Redrose Cars
Rubber Duck Cars
Spencers Car Sales
SUV Prestige
Acklam Car Centre
Big Motoring World, Blue Bell Hill
Browns Car Company
Carmotion
Carshop, Nottingham
Philip Paul Car Centre
Pine Lodge Cars
Sidegate Motors
Thame Cars
Wessex Nissan Cardiff
Alexanders Prestige
Marshall Volvo Milton Keynes
M Motors
Porsche Centre Leeds
Powerlease Ltd
Pro Drive Cars Ltd
Quality Cars and Commercials Ltd
Reliable Autos Ltd
Silverleaf Sports & Prestige Limited
Thompson And Smith
Amlin Motors
Anchor Vans
Beechwood Autos
Fairwater Van Sales
Frosts Chichester
Ideal Commercials
JL Vans
Loads of Vans
Otter Vale Motor Services
VanStar Wakefield
AvailableCar
Jardine Motor Group
Lookers
Mazda UK
Pendragon
Snows Motor Group
Steven Eagell Group
Sytner Group
Trust Ford
Volkswagen Group
Used Small Car
Used Mid-Sized Car
Used Large Car
Used Sports Car
Used AFV
Used Commercial Vehicle
Used Car of the Year
Audi
BMW
Ford
Hyundai
Mazda
Nissan
Skoda
Suzuki
Toyota
Volkswagen
Biggleswade Car Sales
Car Planet
Car Plug Manchester
Newport Motor Company
Pinnacle Cars
Rubber Duck Cars
V12 Automobil
We Love Car Group
Whizz Autos
Wink Cars
Big Motoring World
Car Planet
Carbase
Carshop
Fords of Winsford
Hendy Car Store
Motorpoint
Arnold Clark Motorstore
Premier Car Supermarket
Motor Match
Actons Motor Company
Alyn Brewis
Car Brothers Newtownabbey
Grashion Automotive Solutions
Grimsdyke Car Sales
PGI Garage
RSJ Sports Cars
Thame Cars
The Premium Car Collection
View Automotive
ASK Motors
Carpoint, Newport
JMV Cars
Matt Johnson Prestige
Mount Vernon Motors
Optimum Vehicles
Plympton Car Sales
Rangebrook
Solo Car Sales
Your Best Car
Car Quay
Carmotion
DCC
Ellahi Motors
Pershore Motor Group
Phantom Motor Company
Pine Lodge Cars
RW Cars
Saxton 4×4
Tenby Car Supermarket
Hendy
Snows Group
Steven Eagell Group
Swansway Motor Group
Trust Ford
Vertu Motors
White Dove Motor Group
Wilsons
Yeomans
