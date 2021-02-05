Persistence has paid off for Redline Specialist Cars in trying to win a Used Car Award and the firm is over the moon about being named as providing the top used car customer care.

It’s absolutely vital to look after your customers if you want not only to see them again but also win those valuable word-of-mouth referrals.

Our Used Car Customer Care award – sponsored by RAC Dealer Network – celebrates the dealers that really do go above and beyond for their punters.

And our winner not only gave a great service when it came to our car inquiry, but it was happy to dish out useful advice along the way too, whether or not our mystery shoppers were buying a car from it or elsewhere.

Staff were found to be friendly and highly professional on the phone call, which finance director John Graeme said was ‘superb’.

Established in 1997 with a 25-car pitch, the independent prestige, performance and supercar specialist has grown and grown, and nowadays there are more than 200 vehicles in stock at its purpose-built showroom in Knaresborough.

Graeme hailed the triumph as ‘fantastic news’, adding: ‘It’s been a long hard slog – a decade in the coming with us setting out to try to win these awards.

‘We’re over the moon, delighted – at last, we’ve done it!’

He thanked the staff and told of his and his fellow directors’ pride and how important it was to the dealership.

He said: ‘It’s something to be able to shout about. It’s something to be able to publicise.’

Graeme said Redline’s journey had always been about maintaining high morals and how important it was to look after the customers, especially since the internet came to the fore.

He said: ‘You’ve got to treat the customers fairly, you’ve got to look after them and, most of all, what that does is it gets you repeat business and makes you successful.’

As far as 2021 is concerned, he added: ‘If it’s anything like 2020 was from a business point of view we’ll be pleased. We had a record 2020.

‘I know there’s plenty going on in the world, but if from the business perspective we can do the same again and keep on point and keep doing what we’re doing and do it well, then we’ll be very happy.’

East Devon Automotive in Sidmouth and Westgrove Cars in Addlestone took the highly commended spots.

W: redlinespecialistcars.co.uk

T: 01423 863100

