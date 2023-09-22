Used car dealer must pay over £1,000 for not naming driver suspected of offence

A used car dealership has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 for not giving police the name of a person believed to have committed a driving offence in a car that it owned.

Morris Autos of Ludlow, Shropshire, admitted failing to identify the driver following a suspected incident on March 4 involving a 2007-registered Nissan, reported the Shropshire Star.

The Lower Galdeford dealership was fined £660 at Worcester Magistrates’ Court and told to pay £110 costs plus a £264 victim surcharge, totalling £1.034.

Morris Autos must pay the money by Wednesday, October 11.

It follows a case heard earlier this year by Worcester JPs in which a used car dealer in Telford was ordered to pay £1,068 for a similar offence.

At that hearing, Top Cars Telford of Heath Hill industrial estate, Dawley, admitted failing to disclose the details of the driver of a Mercedes-Benz, following a road offence committed in the car in Worcester last November.

Last week, we told of a car dealer who managed to avoid a driving ban after a speeding conviction that would have tipped him over the threshold.

The week before that, we reported on a car salesman who sold an ‘unroadworthy’ and ‘dangerous’ used car to an unsuspecting family – an offence that saw him have to fork out almost £7,000.

Image via Google Street View