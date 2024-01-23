Used car dealer sold Renault whose wheel could have fallen off while being driven

A used car dealer has been ordered to pay out more than £2,600 after selling a Renault whose wheel could have fallen off while the vehicle was being driven.

Zbigniew Stanislaw Samuel, 51, who owned Sensible Attractive Motors, of Brick Kiln Street, Brierley Hill, had said in an advert that the Koleos ‘drives great’ and had been ‘inspected and approved by [an] authorised garage’, said Warwickshire County Council.

But when a Stratford-upon-Avon resident bought the second-hand car and took it to a local garage, he was told it was unroadworthy.

Trading standards officers then investigated and got an expert vehicle examiner to inspect the car.

He discovered that it had missing and loose wheel nuts, and said it was highly likely the wheel would have worked itself free when the car was driven.

Other faults that made the Koleos unroadworthy were:

Disconnected front suspension anti-roll bar links

Debonded front suspension bushes

A faulty airbag and seatbelt system

An insecure and broken headlight

The council’s trading standards service brought a prosecution that saw Samuel, of Acacia Close, Dudley, appearing at Coventry Magistrates’ Court, pictured at top.

He admitted placing an advert that contained false information, selling a car in an unroadworthy condition, and recklessly engaging in a commercial practice, reported the Stratford-upon-Avon Herald.

Yold by the court it was a serious matter, he was fined £1,500 and told to pay £1,000 prosecution costs as well as a £150 victim surcharge.

In mitigation, solicitor Amanda Jenkins said it was Samuel’s first criminal offence and he took full responsibility for the sale.

After the case, Cllr Andy Crump, portfolio holder for community safety, said: ‘It is unacceptable that car dealers are selling vehicles to Warwickshire consumers that are dangerous to drive.

‘Our trading standards team will continue to take action to protect all road users.’

According to Companies House records, Sensible Attractive Motors was dissolved on December 12, 2023 after trading for just over three and a half years.