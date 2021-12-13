Used Car Dealership of the Year: 51-100 Cars, sponsored by Black Horse, Winner: Acklam Car Centre

As the stock numbers increase, so too does the potential for things to go wrong!

Juggling good customer service and quality stock is no mean feat, especially when you’re turning over more cars, often with a small team to do all the work.

Our judges were looking for both a quality digital offering as well as a great personal service when they called.

Our winner, though, seriously impressed our mystery shopping team and judges with a great service throughout the process. It also scooped the trophy for Used Car Customer Care.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Acklam Car Centre can be incredibly proud of their achievements at the Used Car Awards.

‘They seriously impressed our judges and aced the mystery shopping. They were nominated in three categories and won two!

Shortlisted for the award:

Acklam Car Centre

Martin Brothers Motor Company

Plympton Car Centre

Tempest 4 Cars

The Pro-fessional Car Agent

‘It’s no mean feat winning one Used Car Award, let alone two. What a year for the Acklam team!’

After collecting the award from Tim Smith, the head of motor finance at headline sponsor Black Horse, Acklam Car Centre managing director Chris Andrews said: ‘Winning the 51-100 car category was particularly special.

‘It’s a credit to every member of staff. Everyone puts the work in and devotes a lot of effort to the company. All their effort and hard work has paid off – superb!’

Asked what the secret of its success was, he said: ‘It’s a combination of a lot of things. We have some great customers and we do a really good job online.

‘When we get up tomorrow morning, we’ll look to go for this award next year as well.’

The Middlesbrough-based dealership began life in 2001 and since then has sold some 30,000 cars not only across the UK but abroad as well.

It attributes its success not just to itself and its team, but also to its customers and their loyalty.

Acklam Car Centre has the largest independent facility on Teesside, with a fully equipped and purpose-built forecourt plus showroom, where it sells and buys cars and vehicles that include sports, prestige and 4x4s.

W: acklamcarcentre.co.uk

T: 01642 813376

Pictured at top are the Acklam Car Centre team with Tim Smith, left, and Mike Brewer, right

