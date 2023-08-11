Used car marketplace Motorway agrees deal to sponsor Premier League football on TNT Sports

Online used car marketplace Motorway is to be the main sponsor of TNT Sports’ coverage of the Premier League.

The automotive platform has agreed terms on a two year deal with the broadcaster, formerly known as BT Sport.

The agreement will see creative indents from Motorway, starring TNT pundits, throughout coverage of more than 200 games per season.

The first, starring former Portsmouth and England striker Peter Crouch, can be seen below.

The new arrangement will kick off tomorrow (Aug 12) when Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium and is the latest sponsorship deal to be agreed by Motorway.

It follows similar sponsorship of BT Sport’s coverage of the Premier League last season and its recent sponsorship of ITV’s coverage of the Guinness Six Nations across 2022 and 2023.

Tom Leathes, CEO of Motorway said: ‘As we move towards this year’s peak season in the used car market, we’re committed to bringing even more high quality, privately owned stock to our dealer partners.

‘With our sponsorship of TNT Sports’ broadcast coverage of the Premier League, we’ll be able to reach even more car owners and help them to sell their car to our nationwide network of dealers.

‘The new creative ads, featuring Peter Crouch and Joe Cole, really bring to life the feeling of selling your car on Motorway.

‘We share that same energy as we head into peak season, with even more exciting things to come. Our dealer partners can expect a big increase in the volume of stock on our platform, with an ever-more seamless buying experience to match.’