Used Car Online Sales Experience of the Year, sponsored by Codeweavers, Winner: Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors were awarded the Used Car Online Sales Experience Award at the Used Car Awards 2021 for their sleek and easy to use website that guides the customer simply through the entire process.

The purpose built website has considered all different types of customers. The team have focussed on making it as easy to use however a customer may want to with either live search or even voice search.

For customers who want to conduct the entire process online, they can do so. The new Click2Drive feature allows customers to communicate how they want with an advisor too and this is being rolled out across the business now.

Chief Marketing Officer Liz Cope picked up the award alongside Creative Director Tom Cummings.

The Shortlist:

Carzam

Hilton Garage

Richmond Motor Group

Vertu Motors

Wilsons

Cope said after collecting the prize: ‘We’re hugely excited to win this award – a huge amount of time and effort has gone into this award.

‘We put a lot of work in during lockdown because our customers still wanted to buy cars, so it was our job to make it as easy as possible.

‘I think omnichannel is more the ability to buy anywhere and ensuring the customer’s experience is as seamless as possible is what we strive for.’

Car Dealer Magazine editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘The online sales experience is one of the most important parts of any car dealership in 2021.

‘Whether a customer wants to buy in-store or online, it’s likely they’ll be visiting your website at some point. Vertu Motors has invested heavily in the online experience and sales since before we’d even heard of Covid-19 and they impressed us with a seamless customer journey.

‘Well done to all of the team there!’

Highly commended in this category were Hilton Garage and Richmond Motor Group.

