Dealers really needed help in 2020 and many motor trade suppliers dug deep to come to their rescue.

From cutting bills when they needed it most to launching innovative new products and services to help them do business better, they forged long-term partnerships.

For this category, our judges were on the look-out for companies that dealers said had truly been a godsend.

The comparison site Motorway, which was established in 2017, gave dealers terrific access to more used cars – perfect to help them meet that pent-up demand that erupted as lockdowns eased.

It builds smart technology to help sellers compare offers in a few simple taps, and allows dealers to buy the best used car stock directly from sellers.

Sales director James Bush said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded Highly Commended in the Used Car Product category in this year’s Used Car Awards.

‘It’s testament to the hard work our team have put in to provide a truly market-leading product and service for the dealer community, especially during the pandemic.

‘Our unique offering of high-spec, privately owned used vehicle stock – all online and without the middle men – has attracted more car dealers than ever this last year.

‘This recognition from the judges is a great validation of our mission towards providing the best possible, most efficient online stock-acquisition platform for the long term.’

W: pro.motorway.co.uk/contact-us

T: 020 3988 2288

E: [email protected]

