Used Car Product of the Year, sponsored by Handler Protect, Winner: Cap HPI

There have been a huge number of brilliant motor trade suppliers that have dug deep during the pandemic to help out their car dealer partners, however there was only one that could win the award for Used Car Product of the Year.

The winner was a supplier that has been supporting dealers minute-by-minute with its live pricing data – Cap HPI.

As used car prices have moved in ways no one could have predicted, Cap HPI has been putting its knowledge out there for dealers at every stage.

Mike Brewer said as he handed over the award: ‘Our winner, though, has been on the front foot throughout the pandemic, sharing key data with dealers when they needed it most.

This firm’s constant supply of up-to-the-minute information has helped dealers stay on top of pricing and, as a result, increased their profitability.’

The Shortlist:

Auto Trader

Cap HPI

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Trade2Trade

Motorway

Derren Martin, head of valuations at Cap HPI said: ‘We try to help out where we can, particularly as it’s been very turbulent.

‘Receiving this award means a huge amount though and it’s fantastic to get the recognition.

‘The team has worked so hard and is going to be absolutely delighted when they find out we won.’

Car Dealer Magazine editor-in-chief James Baggott added: ‘Since the start of the pandemic, Cap HPI has been a fantastic source of insight for both us at Car Dealer and dealers across the country.

‘It’s really been a fascinating time to follow what’s happening in the market and Cap HPI has been a lifeline for many dealers who have gone from following their gut to watching the figures rise.’

Highly commended award winners were Auto Trader and Trade2Trade.

