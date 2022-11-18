Used car sales for Top 200 most-stocked car dealers fell in October

Sales of used cars by the Top 200 most-stocked car dealers fell slightly last month, latest figures show.

Data compiled for Car Dealer by CarCondor.co.uk reveals that the Top 200 car dealers in the UK sold 152,336 cars in October.

That represents a slight 1.38 per cent decrease on September’s 154,466 figure.

Revenue was also down too by 0.23 per cent on September. October’s figure totalled £3.16bn compared with the previous month’s £3.17bn.

There was also a fall in the number of cars bought as stock by the Top 200 car dealers.

The month saw 163,640 used cars purchased by dealers to fill out their forecourts – a 2.96 per cent fall on September’s 168,635.

Sales fell across the board across all dealer types, with franchise dealers seeing a 0.11 per cent fall, independents a 0.45 per cent decrease and supermarkets a slide of 2.29 per cent.

Glasgow-based Arnold Clark remained in pole position in the Top 200 list, with an average of 24,179 used cars on its books – a figure compiled across its franchised and used car sites.

Marshall remained in second place on 10,426, while Vertu’s Bristol Street Motors brand rose into third position with an average of 8,274.

Troubled online disruptor Cazoo dropped one place into fourth on 8,111 ahead of Pendragon-owned Evans Halshaw in fifth with an average 7,659 cars, and Cinch in sixth on 6,782.

The top ten was completed by Sytner (6,466); Carshop (6,196); Inchcape (5,182) and Lookers (5,153).

The best-selling used car, as usual, was the recently axed Ford Fiesta, while the Kia Niro remained as the fastest-selling used EV.

The full 200-strong list can be viewed below.