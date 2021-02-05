Teamwork makes the dream work, as the saying goes – and that’s certainly the case at ESP Cars.

The Long Eaton business was assessed by our mystery shoppers more than once to check that the quality of the sales team was consistent.

They excelled with great personal service and a helpful phone manner, impressing our judges with their terrific all-round performance.

Wayne Ball, sales director at the showroom, which was also highly commended in the Used Car Dealership (Over 100 Cars) category, pointed out that there was more to sales than meets the eye.

He told us: ‘We’ve always held the view that the sales team isn’t just the guys answering the phone and dealing with the walk-ins.

‘It starts with the buying process, because our sales guys can only sell what’s bought and what’s put in front of them.

‘For the phones to ring and for the walk-ins to happen, they need to be advertised correctly.

‘Our sales team isn’t a bunch of guys on the sales floor achieving targets. We need the right photos, we need the right videos, then they need mechanically prepping and cosmetically prepping.

‘Everybody is appreciative of the job that everybody else does and it’s just the way that we run the business.

‘It’d be unfair for just the sales guys to get all the plaudits and would undermine the job that everybody else does.

‘Yes, in respect of sales teams we’ve got a great bunch of sales guys, but in respect of an actual team as a dealership team, that’s really what we focus on more than anything, so it’s important for us that everybody sees and recognises the job that everybody else does.’

Out of the 22 staff, six are sales and only two of them have worked at dealerships before, with others coming from business environments as diverse as Tesco Mobile and even delivering Chinese food!

‘But they’ve just got great communication skills,’ said Ball, agreeing that they add something different.

‘They don’t bring bad habits for one and they bring a positive outlook. We like to get the guys trained the way we like to see the job done ourselves.’

It’s an approach that has obviously paid off and will undoubtedly continue to do so.

‘It’s important for us that the company message is delivered,’ continued Ball.

‘When the phone rings nowadays, the car is probably 60 to 70 per cent sold with the information the internet, an advert or video can give the customer.

‘So when that phone rings, it’s all about delivering the company message. Our philosophy has always been we don’t sell cars we sell peace of mind, we sell customer confidence.

‘How busy last year has been and how well the sales team has done is all testament to that philosophy.’

Ball added: ‘It means a lot to us to receive the highly commended in two categories. We’re absolutely over the moon.

‘We are all very passionate about what we do. It does really mean a lot to everybody who’s put in the effort last year.’

W: esp-cars.com

T: 0115 946 4500

Find out who else has been recognised in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2020 here.