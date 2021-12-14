Used Car Supermarket of the Year, sponsored by Autoguard Warranties, Winner: Big Motoring World

When it comes to competition it doesn’t get much feistier than in the car supermarket world.

Where cars are piled high and sold at pace, keeping standards tip-top and all the customers happy is never easy.

It was incredibly close at the top of this category, showing just how competitive it is at the peak of the car supermarket game.

But our winner is a force to be reckoned with in this field, offering customers a premium service and winning rave reviews.

Scooping the title was Big Motoring World, after our mystery shoppers were so impressed with the dealerships’ set-up as well as the staff’s excellent customer service skills.

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott said: ‘Big Motoring World are always striving to be the best and this year they’ve made huge changes that will take them to the next level.

‘Our mystery shoppers were impressed with the speed they were dealt with and how easy the sales team made it to buy a car.

‘Used Car Supermarket of the Year is one of our top accolades and the whole Big team should be extremely proud of the achievement.’

The category was sponsored by Autoguard Warranties, and after receiving the trophy from commercial director Ali May-Khalil, Big Motoring World chief operating officer Anton Khan said: ‘I’m very pleased and I’m sure the team will be thrilled when they hear. The secret to our success has to be how quickly we can get the cars to market.

‘All I can say is Big is getting bigger. The last 12 months have really moved things forward with online and we’ve just tried to build on that.’

Khan became chief operating officer when earlier this year Big Motoring World snapped up SW Car Supermarket, which he founded.

He will ultimately take over from Peter Waddell as chief executive, as Waddell plans to step back from the business – which he says has been valued at £200m – and assume a chairman role.

In 2020, Big Motoring World made an £11m profit, according to preliminary figures. Despite lockdowns and Covid restrictions, the dealer group managed to turn over £295m and sell 22,000 used cars.

W: bigmotoringworld.co.uk

T: 01634 756201

Pictured at top from left are Ali May-Khalil, Anton Khan and Mike Brewer

