Croyland Car Megastore followed up its sales team’s highly commended success at 2019’s Used Car Awards by doing it again for 2020 – this time for its website.

With showrooms forced to shut because of the lockdowns, dealers really had to rely on their websites to carry on doing business.

That meant tweaking and improving them quicker than ever so that customers were fully aware not only of what vehicles were for sale but also aspects of the transaction such as click-and-collect, home deliveries, finance calculations and part-exchanges.

Croyland Car Megastore in Rushden really made a success of its digital dealership and its website was praised by our mystery shoppers for looking smart and working brilliantly.

Mark Swindells, general manager of Croyland Car Megastore, told us: ‘We are delighted to have been highly commended in the Used Car Website category in the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

‘It is a fantastic achievement and this is the second successive year Croyland has received such recognition from the award judges.

‘Croyland continually strives to look for new and innovative ways to take the business forward and we are always looking to stay at the forefront of technology, which is why we are so pleased to have been highly commended in the Used Car Website category.’

He added: ‘The company continues to evolve our digital offering and adapt our online presence to meet the needs of today’s connected consumer.

‘Alongside significant ongoing investment in our showroom, we are in the process of revamping our website again to ensure we continue to deliver the very best service and online offering for our customers.

‘Continuing to enhance and expand our online retail activities, with cutting-edge technology to ensure engagement throughout the customer’s online journey, is an approach that is even more significant given the ongoing commercial challenges posed by the pandemic.

‘Croyland is pleased to receive this accolade and to celebrate success again in these prestigious awards, which are renowned within the industry.’

W: croylandcarmegastore.co.uk

T: 01933 425823

