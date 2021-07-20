Log in
Ashar Awan with the Vertu Masters Integrity AwardAshar Awan with the Vertu Masters Integrity Award

News

Valeter wins special prize for honesty and integrity after handing in lost camera

  • Ashar Awan, of Vertu Volkswagen Harrogate discovered lost camera under passenger seat of part exchanged car
  • Valeter was preparing vehicle for new owner when he found the £500 camera
  • Ashar handed device to manager so it could be returned and has now been honoured with the Vertu Masters Integrity Award

Time 22 mins ago

A Vertu Motors valeter has been rewarded with a special prize for his honesty after returning a high-end camera he found while preparing a car for its new owner.

Ashar Awan, of Vertu Volkswagen Harrogate, was valeting the part-exchanged vehicle ready for its next owner when he discovered the Canon SLR camera under the passenger seat.

The camera, which is worth more than £500 new, had been left by the previous owner, who had assumed it to be lost forever.

Advert

Ashar handed the device into the dealership’s used car sales manager, who was able to get in touch with the previous owner.

He was overjoyed to be reunited with the camera and Ashar has now been awarded the Vertu Masters Integrity Award.

The prize his given to the member of staff who consistently demonstrates outstanding levels of integrity in their role.

He was nominated following a letter sent to chief executive Robert Forrester.

Advert

The letter said:  ‘While preparing a used car which had been part exchanged into the dealership Ashar Awan found a very expensive SLR Canon camera under the passenger side front seat.

‘Ashar immediately gave the camera to the used car sales manager, who in turn contacted the previous owner of the car.

‘He was overjoyed that not only had we found his camera which he had thought lost since July 2019, but at the integrity of the dealership and in particular Ashar.’

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors plc, added: ‘The Masters Awards are an opportunity for us to thank colleagues who go the extra mile.

‘Our values state that we are trustworthy and honest in all that we say and do and take responsibility for our own actions.

‘Ashar embodies this and I was very proud to receive the customer’s letter. He is a worthy winner.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51