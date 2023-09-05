Van production enjoys eighth consecutive month of growth in August

The UK’s LCV market grew for the eighth month in a row in August, rising by five per cent to 16,303 units.

Figures for last month published today by the SMMT showed that medium-sized vans – weighing 2.0 to 2.5 tonnes – drove the growth, surging by 72.1% to 2,718 units.

Meanwhile, 4x4s and pickups also proved popular, with demand rising by 163.9 per cent and 22.3 per cent respectively to a combined 1,693 units.

However, registrations of the largest LCVs – weighing 2.5 to 3.5 tonnes – fell by 5.1 per cent to 11,549 units, although they still comprised most of the new van deliveries at 70.8 per cent.

Registrations of vans weighing up to and including 2.0 tonnes also fell – down 30.4 per cent to 343 units.

Year-to-date registrations hit 213,219 – up 19.4 per cent on the 178,626 total achieved during the same period last year.

Battery-electric van registrations grew by 18.9 per cent to 1,122 units to take a 6.9 per cent market share in August.

A total of 11,414 zero-emission electric vans have been registered so far this year – up 16.4 per cent on the same period in 2022.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Another month of growth for new van sales is good news and a sign that the market is well on the way to recovery.

‘That more operators are choosing electric models is also positive, given the massive investments made by van makers into these vehicles, including at plants in the UK.

‘Diesel models, however, still make up more than nine in 10 registrations – proof of how far the market must move if it is to decarbonise.

‘With end-of-sale dates and a ZEV mandate looming, we must pull every lever to deliver the transition.’

The top-selling LCV was the Ford Transit Custom at 1,791 units. It was followed by the Ford Transit at 1,426 and Vauxhall Vivaro, pictured, at 1,151.