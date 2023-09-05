Log in
The Glyn Hopkin Nissan dealership in St Albans as of 2023The Glyn Hopkin Nissan dealership in St Albans as of 2023

News

Electric vehicles and fleet sales supercharged 24% rise in new car sales in August

  • Over 85,600 cars were registered last month, SMMT data reveals
  • Fleets registered large numbers of new cars, while private buyers shied away
  • EVs boosted market but industry is calling for more details around ZEV mandate
Advert

Time 9:26 am, September 5, 2023

Fleet sales propped up a 24.4 per cent rise in registrations in August, new figures show.

Data published this morning (Sept 5) by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveals 85,657 cars were registered last month.

That’s a 24.4 per cent rise on the same month last year and confirms the new car market is now entering a second year of growth, said the trade body.

Advert

The increase was primarily driven by BEVs (battery electric vehicles) with registrations rising by a whopping 72.3 per cent over August 2022.

The SMMT warned though that despite the massive boost in EVs, the government still isn’t providing insight into details surrounding the upcoming Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate.

Registrations of plug-in hybrids rose by a similarly impressive 70 per cent during the month, with hybrids rising by 6.8 per cent.

Advert

Petrols ticked up by 9.8 per cent while diesel continued to slump. Sales of dervs slipped by just over 18 per cent.

Sales to fleets rocketed by over 58 per cent in August while registrations in the private sector dropped by over eight per cent.

Auto Trader said that flattening retail sales shows the industry is now seeing ‘production exceed[ing] natural demand’.

The Ford Puma was again the month’s best-seller, and the crossover strengthened its grip on the year-to-date best-sellers chart.

So far this year, Ford has shifted 29,225 Pumas, beating the Vauxhall Corsa (25,692) and Tesla’s Model Y (24,148).

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘With the automotive industry beginning a second year of growth, recovery is underway with EVs energising the market.

Advert

‘But with a new Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate due to come into force in less than 120 days, manufacturers still await the details. Businesses cannot plan on the basis of consultations, they need certainty.

‘And now, more than ever, government must match action to ambition, ensuring there are the incentives and infrastructure in place to convince drivers to make the switch.’

 

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108