Electric vehicles and fleet sales supercharged 24% rise in new car sales in August

Fleet sales propped up a 24.4 per cent rise in registrations in August, new figures show.

Data published this morning (Sept 5) by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveals 85,657 cars were registered last month.

That’s a 24.4 per cent rise on the same month last year and confirms the new car market is now entering a second year of growth, said the trade body.

The increase was primarily driven by BEVs (battery electric vehicles) with registrations rising by a whopping 72.3 per cent over August 2022.

The SMMT warned though that despite the massive boost in EVs, the government still isn’t providing insight into details surrounding the upcoming Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate.

Registrations of plug-in hybrids rose by a similarly impressive 70 per cent during the month, with hybrids rising by 6.8 per cent.

Petrols ticked up by 9.8 per cent while diesel continued to slump. Sales of dervs slipped by just over 18 per cent.

Sales to fleets rocketed by over 58 per cent in August while registrations in the private sector dropped by over eight per cent.

Auto Trader said that flattening retail sales shows the industry is now seeing ‘production exceed[ing] natural demand’.

The Ford Puma was again the month’s best-seller, and the crossover strengthened its grip on the year-to-date best-sellers chart.

So far this year, Ford has shifted 29,225 Pumas, beating the Vauxhall Corsa (25,692) and Tesla’s Model Y (24,148).

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘With the automotive industry beginning a second year of growth, recovery is underway with EVs energising the market.

‘But with a new Zero Emission Vehicle Mandate due to come into force in less than 120 days, manufacturers still await the details. Businesses cannot plan on the basis of consultations, they need certainty.

‘And now, more than ever, government must match action to ambition, ensuring there are the incentives and infrastructure in place to convince drivers to make the switch.’