Van values reached near-record levels in December, says BCA

The average price of an LCV broke through the £10,000 barrier again at BCA in December.

Values rose to £10,001 from £9,929 the month before thanks to strong competition for stock, the vehicle remarketer said.

It was the second-highest average monthly price on record, BCA added, and maintained the consistent run of strong values during the year.

In July 2021, they stood at £10,120, and had been bubbling under the £10k level since then.

BCA said sustained demand for vehicles for online shopping, home delivery and the buoyant trade sectors meant average values stayed well ahead year on year – up by £1,430, which was a 16.7 per cent increase.

Buyer activity continued during the festive season, with BCA staging sales between Christmas and the new year, and more than 400 customers bought LCVs in the last week of 2021.

Values averaged 99.5 per cent of guide price across the board during the month.



Source: BCA Valuations

BCA UK chief operating officer Stuart Pearson said: ‘This was a strong result for LCV sales in what has traditionally been one of the quieter trading months of the year.

‘Our buyer customers appreciated the opportunity to purchase vehicles throughout the festive period, replenishing stock and getting prepared for what we all anticipate will be a buoyant market in 2022.

‘There was a boom in values in the used LCV sector following the onset of the pandemic with the huge shift towards more consumer-driven online activity.

‘While this may have been expected to dissipate during 2021, values remained incredibly robust with no sign of demand wavering.

‘The bounce back of the home trade sector continues to fuel values, in spite of well-documented supply shortages.

‘With the ongoing pressure on new vehicle supply, there is every expectation that used van values will remain resilient, and we are already seeing signs of increasing demand in the early days of 2022.’