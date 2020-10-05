Vauxhall’s Corsa was the top-selling new car of September 2020, the SMMT revealed today (Oct 5).

The supermini, pictured, shifted 10,553 units – a rise of 407 per cent on August’s 2,081 and taking it up four places in the top 10 best sellers list.

It deposed the Ford Fiesta, which was knocked into second place at 9,545, but that was still a 183 per increase on August’s 3,372.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class rose three places to number three, selling 8,085 – up 370 per cent on August’s 1,722 – while the Volkswagen Polo went up four places to four at 7,417 and up 406 per cent on the previous month’s 1,466.

The Polo’s Golf stablemate, meanwhile, dropped three places from two to five, selling 6,788 units but still up 164 per cent on August’s figure of 2,570.

Making up the rest of the top 10 were Nissan’s Qashqai, which made its presence felt at number six at 6,572 units, followed by the Ford Puma at 6,341, Mini at 6,213, Volvo XC40 at 5,653 and Ford Focus at 5,625.

The Puma dropped three places on its August position, which nevertheless was up 198 per cent on 2,128 in August, while the Mini and XC40 were – like the Qashqai – new entries for September.

The Focus dropped seven places, although that was still a 135 per cent rise on August’s 2,391.

New car sales fall by 4.4 per cent as September 2020 sees the weakest-ever new plate for the month